Tourist guide to the Bicycle motorway
DRØSET: Welcome you tourists some are here. This is the fourth deal of this years summer series of tourist guides to Stavanger, and today we shall see closer on the Bicycle motorway.
- arild i.
Yes, you readed right! In Stavanger we factic has a bicycle motorway. I know that it sounds meaningless, because nobody have law to cycle on the motorway. And that is why we have found up a motorway that is forbidden to use if you have a motor.
Now it gives meaning, doesn’t it?
The bicycle motorway goes from Cannot to Forus, and it has to and with its own tunnel, that goes right through the Southmark. Well, the tunnel on the bicycle motorway is in use by cars accurate now, but it will be for bicycles one gang in the future.
Then the bicycle motorway goes down to the new sick house on Grand Nose, but that is not finished yet. From Grand Nose, the bicycle motorway goes the whole way to Forus with side of the real motorway.
When you have cycled to Forus, you can for example buy something on Quadrate or the Tweet Centre - or on another buying centre - and then can you cycle back to the city centre on a more scenic bicycle way, that goes with side of the fjord. Between the fjord and the iron bane, factic.
The ground to build so fine bicycle ways in Stavanger, is that we have a lot of money we collect on the roads. The so called boom money. We have to use it on something, and what is better than a bicycle motorway?
If you want to cycle this route, you can go and take one of the white and green, electric bycycles from a stand down town, and just cycle in way. Follow the signs from the city centre to Cannot, and from there goes the bicycle motorway foreby the Moosewater.
If the bycycle goes empty for stream: Just park it in another bycycle stand, and pick another bycyle. It is so light to do.
Good tour!
Drøset arild i.
Mest lest akkurat nå
Direkte rødt kort på tampen!
Mann reddet etter ukelang kamp mot bjørn i Alaska
Deltavarianten har tatt over. Disse grafene viser hva som nå kan skje i Norge.
Tysk journalist smurte seg inn med leire
Dette sier Markus Hoelgaard etter å ha blitt beste nordmann i OL-debuten
Spilte på lag med stjernene: Nå er han storscorer for lokal klubb
Aftenbladet anbefaler
Deltavarianten har tatt over. Disse grafene viser hva som nå kan skje i Norge.
Tankesmien Agenda reagerer på video med statsministeren
Seilbåt kjørte inn i høyspentledning på Sørlandet – over 600 mistet strømmen
– Det sterkeste minnet er da vi i løpet av natta skjønte omfanget og hvor mange som var blitt drept
Mest debattert
Kritikken hagler mot tidligere Høyre-ordførers 22. juli-utspill
Lokalpolitikere i krass debatt om 22. juli-oppgjøret: – Kommunister som vil ta fra oss alt av frihet og trygghet
– I det skjøre, politiske fellesskapet som oppstod etter 22. juli burde det nå vera høgresida sin tur til å gå opp og dra. Frp kan begynna.
Blir kraftig regnvær vanligere?