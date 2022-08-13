Tourist guide to Big Trap Gang

DRØSET: Welcome you tourists some are here. This is the eight deal of this years summer series of tourist guides to Stavanger, and today we shall see closer on Big Trap Gang.

Big Trap Gang and the Advice House.

Big Trap Gang is the trap that goes from the cross between Haakon Seven’s street and Lars Herterbay’s street where Olav’s Cleavage goes up to the Lucky Way. It is the trap that forebindes Centrum with the Western Plateau.

When you go up the trap, you go with side of the Advice House, where the word driver of Stavanger and other important politicians are. Of curse, you will maybe get tired of climbing the big trap, so you can sit down in the middle of the trap, and have you a half horn with cheese and skink, piffi, warm, and see down on the traffic in the streets.

The Advice House was factic Stavanger’s bibliotheque fore in the time, and many of the siddises has lended books there, and taken them with them home, and read them, before they delivered them back again. But when they builded a new culture house on the Silver Mountain, all the books was collected there.

They are building about the Advice House now, so there can be some difficulties in the trap. Factic can parts of the trap be closed.

Also, almost whole up in the trap, there is a monument for the earlier word driver Arne Correctvalley, who was important when the oil came. So there you can stay also, and think about that. From the trap, you have a great outsight to the Doom Church and Kingsgarden School.

If you come on a cruise ship, you just go down the Beach Quay whole to the bottom, and then walk up the trap to Lars Herterbay’s street, between the Rosensource House and the Anchor Building, swing to the left, and there you find it, but there can be construction work and such things, so that can be irritating.

Good tour!

