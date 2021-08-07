Tourist guide to the Sir Dale

DRØSET: Welcome you tourists some are here. This is the sixth deal of this years summer series of tourist guides to Stavanger, and today we shall see closer on the Sir Dale.

You can have fun at the fare in the Sir Dale. Foto: Hans E.H. Jacobsen

arild i.

The Sir Dale is the most popular ski resort for stavangerfolks in the winter, though most of them just go there to get drunk at the after ski, and sing stupid songs together with other drunk people at Sinners - the tourist capital of the dale.

But there are many things you can do in the Sir Dale the whole year around. You can for example take a ski trek up a hill at Sinners, and then renn slalom down it, in the winter. In the summer you must walk on tour with your feet. But the nature is fine, and you can see rypes, hares and to and with rain deer sometimes.

The land cabinet is getting more and more spectacular, yes higher you come in the dale. And on the top, it is real high mountain nature.

There are many damnings in the Sir Dale, and that is how we get stream in Norway. We build high damnings in the rivers, and then we flush the water down to craft works. This is considered the most green way to make stream, because the water is a fornewbar energy well.

Among the damnings you can watch in the Sir Dale, the Blackwater Damn is can happen the most impressive. It is 141 yards high, and holds 176 million cubic feet of water. It is so big, that it lies in two counties, and it is a big deal of the Sir Queen watercraft outbuilding. Stavangerfolks all together is the biggest owner in the Sir Queen Craftparty, together with their neighbours through the streamparty called Lyse, or Bright, as it oversets to english.

You should come in a car, to the Sir Dale. It is about an hour to drive from the city center, and you must drive the motorway out of town, through Sadnes and Eelfarm to get there.

Good tour!