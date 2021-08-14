Tourist guide to Oceansfjord

DRØSET: Welcome you tourists some are here. This is the seventh deal of this years summer series of tourist guides to Stavanger, and today we shall see closer on Oceansfjord.

King Harold Fairhair collected Norway to one rich in Oceansfjord.

arild i.

Publisert: Publisert: For mindre enn 50 minutter siden

Oceansfjord goes all the way from Swords in mountain in the Mill Bay, and out to the North Sea. The Swords in mountain monument that was raised as early as 1983 reminds us that Oceansfjord factic is the place where king Harold Fairhair collected Norway to one rich, after he won the battle in Oceansfjord.

If you start your tour here, you leave suddenly out over Madly, against a mountain called the Madly Too. Don’t be screamed if you hear shooting, because there is a military clay here. Just walk on against the H Hammer where you are going over the water on the sty.

It swings there, and now the sty takes you for by Carry Stew out against the ocean to Foxhome and Sound, after passing Madly Stew and Horse Nose. At Sound, there is a group of ancient erection stones that has been raised in the 1980’s. It is just like a trip through ancient Norwegian history this tour, and it is really taking the breath from most people. If you go up from the sty here, against Sound Sick Home, you can see ancient wholeshakings in the berg too.

Once you have passed the ancient erection stones, you come to a small railway that goes down to the fjord. That is where the ancient viking kings sat their viking ships onto the sea. We do not know for sure, but some say that this railway dates all the way back to the 1960’s.

From here you come to Oceansfjord bridge, which is mostly called Tan Anger bridge on peoples mouth. Don’t go any further, because it will take you to Churnwick, and you don’t want to go there.

You can take the Madly bus from the city center to the Mill Bay, or you can take one of the bycycles and just cycle through Cannot to Madly, and then turn left after the Madly Cross, to get there.

Good tour!