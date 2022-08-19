Tourist guide to Viking Stadium

DRØSET: Welcome you tourists some are here. This is the last deal of this years summer series of tourist guides to Stavanger, and today we shall see closer on Viking Stadium.

Viking plays its home camps here.

arild i.

Publisert: Publisert: For mindre enn 20 minutter siden

Viking Stadium is also known as SR-Bank Arena, and it is where the football club Viking plays its home camps. The stadium has about 15.000 sitting places, and the football lane is art grass.

Viking is one of the best football clubs in Norwegian history. Only Rosecastle has won more cereal championships than the dark blues, so they are called on peoples mouth, and for some years ago, Viking won the cereal every year.

That would be back in the days when the great Eric «Eric Goal Man» Johannessen was the goal man, and the charismatic trainer Tony Button was in Viking. Today, Viking is trained by Morten Jensen and Bjarte Yearshome, and these days they are playing with Viking in the europa cup. Before them, Viking was trained by Bjarne Berntsen, but he is training the neighbour club Sadnes Wolf now.

You must have a slow fart the whole way

If you want to see a europa cup camp, you can by a billet to the camp against a Romanic club on Thursday, and go to the stadium then. There you can have a sausage in the boo, or can happen you rather like pizza, so can you have that to. Under the tribune on the south side, there is a pub called A Blue Day where you can have yourself an ale.

«A Blue Day» is the most common Viking song these days, but also the Viking song «The Viking Song» is used. The hardest Viking fans stays on field O on the tribunes, in a swing, factic. They like to sing about the fantastic Viking player Zlatko Tripic from Heather Valley. Other players to look up for, is the strong mid stopper David Breakalot, and his college in the back, Will Weewater.

You can cycle to the stadium on a bycycle longs the fjord on a cycle way, or you can drive a car from Stavanger centrum to the south, through Layguard, Christian’s Lust and The Hinn, but you must have a slow fart the whole way. If you like to do it fast, you can come on a train.

Good tour!