Tourist guide to the Cold Hammer

DRØSET: Welcome you tourists some are here. This is the fifth deal of this years summer series of tourist guides to Stavanger, and today we shall see closer on the Cold Hammer.

The seamen-school at the Cold Hammer.

arild i.

Publisert: Publisert: For mindre enn 10 minutter siden

The Cold Hammer is a bydeal north of Stavanger Centrum between Mountain Place and Taste. Much of the bydeal lies near the Byfjord and has fine outsight over to the eyes in the sea. There is a big seamen-school at the Cold Hammer, and many of the seamen and the workers that are boring for oil on the platforms in the North Sea has gone to that school.

In old days, the Cold Hammer was a fortress with canons, that could sink the enemies ships, when they tried to take Stavanger. If you go in the park here, and look good, can happen you will find some old canons sighting out on the sea. The place was picked out to be a fortress because it is a nose that goes into the Byfjord, with bratt scrents to the sea, wich makes it difficult for the enemies to intake.

The anleg was builded in the early 1800's with 13 canons and a watch house. Of curse, it means bad luck for the enemy to be shot by 13 canons. It can also have brought bad luck on the fortress itself, because to slut it burned down in a fire, killing a pig and a cat that was in the watch house.

Christian Bellcountry was famous for his hermetic, factic he had the knock word «Not something snic snac, Bellcountry’s hermetic tac». And he had a factory at the Cold Hammer, with factory pipe and everything. Later, GMC overtook the place, and now there are modern living blocks there.

If you want to go to the Cold Hammer, you can walk for about 20 minutes from Stavanger Centrum, or maybe only 10 minutes forbye the concert house through Mountain Place. You can also cycle on a bycycle, or if you like to come in a car, just drive the Lucky Way against north, forebye Mountain Place, and you are there.

Good tour!

There is a big seamen-school at the Cold Hammer