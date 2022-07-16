Tourist guide to the Heat

DRØSET: Welcome you tourists some are here. This is the fourth deal of this years summer series of tourist guides to Stavanger, and today we shall see closer on the Heat.

The Heat is a bydeal on the eastcant.

The Heat is a bydeal on the east cant of Stavanger. Many of them who lived there were poor and drunk. Today it is a posh area where hipsters go and eat vegetarian meat, and drink nature wine. Many of them are drunk too.

Of curse it could go hard for itself in a bydeal like this. Some say that is why it’s called The Heat. Others again, say that the name of the bydeal comes from all the factory pipes that womitted out smoke into the air. Because the Heat was full of sardine factories that produced fishes in a box.

Many of the women from the Heat worked in the sardine factories, while their husbands were seamen, or just drunk. But that was back in the days, before the women in the Heat started with yoga and pilates. Today everbody in the Heat are hipsters on kickbikes.

The main street in the Heat is Peters Street, that goes from Newmarket and inover. At The Rollingpins, there is a nice play place with a big steam waywaltz, and here the Heat swings inover against Lerwick. It is known as a fact that the Heat goes all the way to Old Rope Brewery, which has become a culture place.

Traditionally the Heat was a working class bydeal. But I don’t think many of them that lives there now has seen a factory from the inside. If you want to go there, pass yourself for hipsters on kickbikes, and big cycles with three wheels and a box with children in really expensive second hand clothes in the front.

You can walk to the Heat. Just start from Newmarket and go inover Peters street.

Good tour!

It could go hard for itself in a bydeal like this