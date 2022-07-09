Tourist Guide to the Christmas Village

DRØSET: Welcome you tourists some are here. This is the third deal of this years summer series of tourist guides to Stavanger, and today we shall see closer on the Christmas Village.

The Christmas Village.

The Christmas Village is a small village between Sadnes and Violence. It lays in a beautiful green landscape, around the famous Christmas Village Chapel.

When you are in Christmas Village you can go shopping, either you can shop potatoes from a farmers market, or you can just handle at Joker Christmas Village, some is a Joker shop, you know.

They have everything you need at Joker, for example fresh breads and cold bruce you can have, when you sit down, and look at the nice chapel. Or maybe you will have an apple, since it rimes on chapel? Ha-ha! Took you it?

They say that the village factic is named after the local plant Kvann, but that the locals found the word «Kvann» so difficult to out tale, that they fore track to call it «Christmas» in place for. There grows a lot of Kvann, or Christmas - as the locals say - in the about advice around the village, of curse.

The farmers from Christmas Village used to be so rich, that they made a lot of stearin. And when it was Christmas, they could burn stearin lights whole to the 13. day of christmas, while farmers in nearby villages, like Peoplesworth, Violence and Heron, sat in darkness and was miserable.

You can cycle there, but it is a stuck to Christmas Village, so you better come in a car.

You just drive from Stavanger Centrum up to Cannot, and take the Motorway almost whole to Sadnes, but swing of on way 444, and then take to right in the round driving to Violence, at the Heron way. Don’t go to far on the way out again from the Christmas Village, or you can end up in Violence.

You don’t want that to happen.

Good tour!

