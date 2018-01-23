Fakta om årets Oscar-nominasjoner

* Beste film: «Call Me By Your Name», «Darkest Hour», «Dunkirk», «Get Out», «Lady Bird», «Phantom Thread», «The Post», «The Shape of Water» og"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri».

* Beste regissør: Christopher Nolan, «Dunkirk», Jordan Peele, «Get Out», Greta Gerwig, «Lady Bird», Paul Thomas Anderson, «Phantom Thread», Guillermo del Toro, «The Shape of Water».

* Beste mannlige skuespiller: Timothée Chalamet, «Call Me By Your Name», Daniel Day-Lewis, «Phantom Thread», Daniel Kaluuya, «Get Out», Gary Oldman, «Darkest Hour», Denzel Washington, «Roman J. Israel, Esq.»

* Beste kvinnelige skuespiller: Sally Hawkins, «The Shape of Water», Frances McDormand, «Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri», Margot Robbie, «I, Tonya», Saoirse Ronan, «Lady Bird», Meryl Streep, «The Post».

* Beste mannlige birolle: Willem Dafoe, «The Florida Project», Woody Harrelson, «Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri», Richard Jenkins, «The Shape of Water», Christopher Plummer, «All the Money in the World», Sam Rockwell, «Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri».

* Beste kvinnelige birolle: Mary J. Blige, «Mudbound», Allison Janney, «I, Tonya», Lesley Manville, «Phantom Thread», Laurie Metcalf, «Lady Bird», Octavia Spencer, «The Shape of Water».

* Beste fremmedspråklige film: «A Fantastic Woman» (Chile), «The Insult» (Libanon), «Loveless» (Russland), «On Body and Soul» (Ungarn), «The Square» (Sverige).

* Beste animerte langfilm: «The Boss Baby», «The Breadwinner», «Coco», «Ferdinand», «Loving Vincent».

* «The Shape of Water» er nominert til flest priser med 13, etterfulgt av «Dunkirk» med åtte, «Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri» med sju, «Darkest Hour» og «Phantom Thread» med seks, «Lady Bird» og «Blade Runner 2049" med fem, og «Call Me By Your Name», «Get Out», Mudbound» og «Star Wars: The Last Jedi» med fire.

* Norden er representert ved danske Dan Laustsen, som er nominert til Oscar i kategorien beste fotografering for «The Shape of Water», og den svenske filmen «The Square» som er nominert til beste fremmedspråklige film. Danske Claes Bang har hovedrollen i filmen, mens norske Gunhild Enger var medansvarlig for castingen.

(Kilde: AFP, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)