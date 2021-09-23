Se Nordic Edge direkte: hvordan skal vi bygge byene våre?

Hvordan skal vi leve og jobbe sammen i fremtiden? Siste dag av Nordic Edge handler om grønne byer og hvordan folk kan bruke byene.

Du kan følge konferansen direkte i vinduet over fra klokka 09.00 til 11.00.

