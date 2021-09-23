Se Nordic Edge direkte: hvordan skal vi bygge byene våre?
Hvordan skal vi leve og jobbe sammen i fremtiden? Siste dag av Nordic Edge handler om grønne byer og hvordan folk kan bruke byene.
Publisert: Publisert:
Du kan følge konferansen direkte i vinduet over fra klokka 09.00 til 11.00.
- EU Perspective on Urban Development and the Built Environment (Karlis Goldstein)
- Beautiful, Sustainable Together – New European Bauhuas (Borislava Woodford, Maria-Elena Camarascu)
- Tomorrow’s urban and rural space (Jan Christian Vestre)
- Sustainability as a Business Advantage (Cilia Holmes Indahl)
- Panel discussion – Places & Spaces (Torgeir Waterhouse, Jan Christian Vestre, Cilia Holmes Indahl)
- Introduction to afternoon session on Climate-neutral cities (Florian Schneider)
- The Potential of Wood in Sustainable Construction (Anssi Lassila)
- New dimension of future City development (Prof. Jose A. Ondiviela)
- Is Finance a Driver for Sustainability? (Guro E. Sivertsen, Mads Simonsen)
- Making Cities for People (Jeff Risom)
- Inclusiveness; sustainability and smartness – H22/Helsingborg (Martin Hadmyr)
Publisert: