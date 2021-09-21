Se tirsdagens Nordic Edge direkte: Slik har korona påvirket helsen vår

Tirsdagens konferanseprogram fra smartbykonferansen Nordic Edge i Stavanger handler om hvordan byene våre kan hjelpe oss med å ta smarte valg for helsen vår.

Hovedtema for dagen er innbyggerinvolvering med spesielt fokus på helse, se hele dagsprogrammet her.

Alle foredragene er på engelsk, men det er flere lokale foredragsholdere. Du ser konferansen i videovinduet øverst i saken.

09:00 - 11.00

Panel Discussion – Why health data is so hard to use – and why it’s not (Torgeir Waterhouse, Jon Jahren)

