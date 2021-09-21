Se tirsdagens Nordic Edge direkte: Slik har korona påvirket helsen vår
Tirsdagens konferanseprogram fra smartbykonferansen Nordic Edge i Stavanger handler om hvordan byene våre kan hjelpe oss med å ta smarte valg for helsen vår.
Hovedtema for dagen er innbyggerinvolvering med spesielt fokus på helse, se hele dagsprogrammet her.
Alle foredragene er på engelsk, men det er flere lokale foredragsholdere. Du ser konferansen i videovinduet øverst i saken.
09:00 - 11.00
- What is a City without its People? (Anna Lisa Boni)
- Personal experience of how Covid-19 affects young people’s mental health (Thea Maria Rytterager)
- Setting the Stage: What are the challenges youth and young adults facing? What have we experienced, and where do we go from here? (Morten Ørbæk)
- The Covid impact on mental health for young adults – is tech part of the future’s solution? How? (Anita Moe Larsen)
Panel Discussion – Why health data is so hard to use – and why it’s not (Torgeir Waterhouse, Jon Jahren)
- How public spending can facilitate change (Per Harbø)
- Collaboration – the driving force to sustainable innovation (Kristina Kloberdanz)
- My Life Actually – Empowered by my City (Lena Lundgreen, Microsoft)
- Launching a National Citizen Participation Platform (Gunnar Crawford, Kristin Solhaug Næss, Øyvind Tanum, Anne Romsaas)
- Sustaining the Nordics’ Leading Policy Achievements in Urban and Regional Development through Better Integration (Andrew Scott)
- Announcing this year’s Gnist winners and launching a new round (Malin Koch Hansen, Bjarne Uldal, Sigurd Rafaelsen, Magnhild Eia, Vidar Eltun)
