Idealist – or pawn in a high-stakes political game?

«Do you know why anyone would give Deeb so much money to start a human rights organisation?»

The Palestinian man on the other end of the phone goes quiet. Dr Nidal Salim was the former director of waterworks for the Palestinian Authority, but has been resident in Geneva for many years.

Salim sat on the board of the Global Network for Rights and Development from the organisation’s founding in 2010 until spring 2013. Then – just before the millions from the Middle East began streaming into the account of the human rights organisation, housed on Kvaleberg Road in Hillevåg – he split from its president, Loai Deeb, in obscure circumstances. Now Salim has to think carefully before answering.

«Deeb has a dirty agenda. All of the money was going towards a dirty agenda,» he says finally.

«Can you tell us more about that?»

«No. It’s a dirty organisation with a dirty agenda. A lot has been written about this case, and 80 per cent of it is true, without a doubt. But there is also a lot that hasn’t been said, and that’s the big part. There’s something much bigger that isn’t being spoken about.»

«But you can’t tell us what that is?»

Money is pouring into accounts at SR Bank, and the organisation headquartered in Hillevåg is growing at a record pace. It soon has more than 100 staff spread across a number of countries. But police are intrigued, and Økokrim – Norway’s national authority for the investigation and prosecution of economic crime – is moving in.

Oslo, summer 2014

At Økokrim’s Financial Intelligence Unit the alarm bells first began to ring in the summer of 2014. In recent months, police charged with the prevention of money-laundering and terror financing had uncovered several suspicious transactions linked to a human rights organisation in Stavanger.

The Global Network for Rights and Development (GNRD) had opened an account at SR Bank in March 2012. In 2013, money began flowing into the charitable organisation. In a little over a year more than 50 million kroner (around €5,5 million) had been transferred to it. Most of the money came from two businesses in the United Arab Emirates.

What really caught investigators’ attention was that an enormous amount of the money left the accounts again. Millions of kroner were being sent to money transfer services that are principally tied to gambling. It did not seem particularly consistent with GNRD’s mission statement – to work for «political, economic and civil rights» throughout the world.

Just one man had the right to dispose of the organisation’s accounts. This was a man who, one January day five years previously, had removed his Securitas uniform showing him to be a security guard at Stavanger Airport for the last time. Loai Mohammed Deeb had ambitions beyond checking passengers and their luggage at a small airport in a small country in Scandinavia.

The father of young children from Sola wanted his own human rights organisation, and somebody was clearly very interested in helping the former security guard to achieve his goal. But why, exactly?

The millions arrive

The police were no less suspicious when Deeb, in the same period, became a very wealthy man. Up to 2013, he had on the face of it lived largely on support from NAV, the Norwegian public welfare agency, since quitting as a security officer at the airport. In July 2014, however, his final 2013 tax returns showed income of a little over 6.2 million kroner (around €680 000). The original tax declaration had stated that he earned just over 363,000 kroner. He had apparently started a consultancy in Dubai that was growing at breakneck speed.

The more the investigators at the Financial Intelligence Unit looked into it, the more sceptical they grew towards Deeb and his human rights organisation. By August 2014 they had found so much to be suspicious of that they filed a formal criminal complaint.

Økokrim brought a case against GNRD’s headquarters in Hillevåg on 27 May 2015. Both the human rights organisation and its president, Loai Deeb, were accused of laundering money sent from the UAE.

When the police made their move they discovered that, over the course of a couple of years, GNRD had attracted 114 million kroner - more than €112 million - in donations alone. In addition, several tens of millions of kroner had been sent to Deeb’s private account or other accounts that were controlled by the former airport security guard.

A large portion of the money had been spent on building up a charitable organisation at record-breaking speed. In addition to its headquarters in Norway, GNRD had branches in Geneva, Brussels, Valencia, London and the UAE. The human rights organisation employed more than 100 people. GNRD had furthermore been granted special consultative status at the UN, lobbying privileges at the EU, and a cooperation agreement with the African Union.

But for the investigators, where the money was coming from – and why somebody in the Emirates wanted to build up a human rights organisation in Norway – was a great mystery, especially since it appeared as though the donors had done everything in their power to hide the origin of the funds.

Thomas Bechmann

Thomas Bechmann

The money flow dwindles

It was no less conspicuous that the Emirati companies that were transferring millions to Norway shut down their operations after the police raid. With that, the flow of money also came to an end. In the summer of 2016 an employee went to Stavanger city court because his salary had not been paid for several months. It would be the end for the Global Network for Rights and Development. Shortly after, the human rights organisation went into liquidation.

Økokrim terminated their investigation in April 2018. Police believe that GNRD was put together to launder money from the Middle East, but have given up trying to find out why.

The president of the human rights organisation, however, was prosecuted. Father of five, Loai Deeb, 43, risks twelve years in prison for a series of financial crimes, falsification of documents and people smuggling. For his part, Deeb asserts that he is just an idealist who wants to make the world a better place, and that well-meaning businessmen in the UAE who shares his vision has spent money earned through honest means in order to help him.

«I have three problems: Qatar, Israel and the Muslim Brotherhood. These three are at the root of all my problems,» Deeb claims.

Aftenbladet has looked into Deeb, the mysterious champion of human rights from Sola, and his organisation. Along the way we have heard stories of crime and police fears about a hitman on the streets of Stavanger, espionage and the intelligence services, international conflicts, peace negotiations in Syria, and rivalry at the very top of the Palestinian political hierarchy.

What is the truth behind the puzzle of the Global Network for Rights and Development? Who, in fact, is Loai Mohammed Deeb, and whose rights was he really working for? Part of the answer lies in Deeb’s own story, in Gaza, in the shadow of Israel.

Loai Deeb was marked by the fight against Israel, and he left Gaza early in the 2000s. In Norway he found like-minded people among Norwegian lawyers – and he entered local politics. But was he really a lawyer? Or a professor? Or a doctor?

Gaza, December 2008

At eleven-thirty on the morning of Saturday 27 December 2008, the first wave of fighter jets and attack helicopters flew in over the Gaza Strip. Shortly thereafter came the first rumbles of missiles striking buildings on the ground. Few were prepared for fire, death and destruction on such a scale.

After days of heavy bombardment came a ground invasion by the Israeli army. When Operation Cast Lead was brought to a close three weeks later, more than a thousand Palestinians had lost their lives. Before a ceasefire was entered into on 18 January 2009, thirteen Israelis were dead. Four had been killed by friendly fire. Israel’s massive military campaign in Gaza drew strong criticism from the international community.

Lawyers in Stavanger

Many in Norway protested too. Among those long engaged in the Palestinian cause were two well-respected lawyers in Stavanger. For several decades, Kjell Brygfjeld and Bent Endresen had made their marks through their intense involvement in politics.

One day early in 2009, Brygfeld and Endresen were contacted by a man from Gaza. He presented himself as Loai Deeb and announced that he was a lawyer with a special interest in international law and human rights. He was now working on an international project with lawyers who wished to pursue legal action against Israel’s most prominent politicians and military leadership for war crimes in connection to Operation Cast Lead. Deeb wanted to work together with Norwegian lawyers.

It did not take long for him to hand over his Securitas guard’s uniform from his job at Stavanger Sola Airport for the last time. He never looked back.

Deeb’s world had changed remarkably since he arrived in Norway in 2002 as an asylum seeker with nothing but the shirt on his back. Back then the young man had declared to Norwegian immigration authorities that he was a stateless Palestinian born in Israel.

Jarle Aasland

Fleeing the chaos of Gaza

Deeb was forced to leave his wife and three children behind in his home city of Rafah. Gaza was in chaos. A couple of years earlier, a new uprising – the al-Aqsa intifada – had ignited in the Palestinian territories. But the Palestinians weren’t just fighting the Israelis. Large sections of the population in Gaza and the West Bank were dissatisfied with their own government after years of constant corruption revelations, abuses of power, and waste.

This internal power struggle applied particularly to Gaza. There, the Islamists in Hamas had become steadily stronger at the expense of the Palestinian Authority under the leadership of Yasser Arafat.

In his mid-20s, Loai Mohammed Deeb was ready to attempt to build a new life far away from the unrest at home. He told Norwegian authorities that he had been politically active since he was young. This had allegedly led to his arrest by the Israelis even when he was in his early teens. According to information from Loai Deeb himself, he spent several years of his youth in prison as a result of his political engagement.

Ahmed Dalloul

Reticent about the past

When he left Gaza, he did so suddenly and without warning. In an interview with Aftenbladet from August 2008, he asserted that he had been on Yasser Arafat’s staff for the six years before his departure. He claimed that he was responsible for the security of the presidential aircraft and terminal at the airport in Gaza, and that he met the Palestinian president on an almost daily basis.

Today he tells Aftenbladet that he was «flight ground operations officer in Palestinian civilian aviation,» but repeats that he met Arafat almost every day. He says that he worked at the airport until the day before he left Palestine.

Deeb does not want to talk to Aftenbladet about his life in Rafah. Neither does he want to talk about his escape, or why he chose to leave behind friends and family in Gaza.

Jonas Haarr Friestad

«There were personal circumstances. I had problems with Israel. Something happened, and I had to flee. All he will say is «It was for the best.»

When he arrived in Norway, Deeb first lived at a refugee reception centre in Stokke, Vestfold county. After his wife and three children were granted permission to join him in 2003, the family moved to Sola.

The young Palestinian was enterprising. He is listed as having held several jobs in the Norwegian employee register, including as a courier, warehouse worker, and at an asylum seeker reception centre in Dale. He was also listed in the Brønnøysund Register Centre, the government agency responsible for public records, as general manager and co-owner of the Don Corleone snack bar in Sandnes at the end of 2005.

Jarle Aasland

Big plans, big commitment

These are the first traces of Deeb in the Norwegian business register, but soon there would be a lot more – the young man from Gaza had big plans and a lot of commitment.

In addition to undertaking assignments as leader of both Rogaland Immigrant Council and the Palestinian Association in Rogaland, he also joined the local Labour Party in Sola. At the 2007 election – the year after he was granted Norwegian citizenship – Deeb was elected to the city council. Deeb was so far down the electoral list that his election was anything but certain, but so many voters bumped Deeb up so that he ended up as one of six Labour Party representatives on Sola municipal council for the next four years.

But this wasn’t enough for the energetic young father. In between constantly changing jobs and his political duties on the city council, he claimed to have completed a doctorate in international law.

Jarle Aasland

Lawyer? Professor? Doctor?

He has, however, never documented this qualification on paper. On a number of occasions conflicting information has emerged as to which university he was enrolled at when he allegedly completed the doctorate. When he was interviewed by Aftenbladet in 2008, he was quoted as saying that he was educated at one of Oxford’s prestigious colleges. Today he blames this on a linguistic mix-up. He has also sometimes claimed that he was educated in Sudan, and that he is licensed to practise law in all Arabic-speaking lands.

Aftenbladet has uncovered several mentions of Loai Deeb from the period after 2008 in which he asserts that he is a lawyer. In a memorandum of association from Brønnøysund Register Centre dating from the summer of 2008, and which Deeb himself has signed, he is listed as professor. And since at least the summer of 2011, he has referred to himself as Doctor Loai Deeb.

For his part, Deeb does not wish to answer questions about his education «until the time is right.»

Aftenbladet has spoken to a series of people who have had close contact with Deeb in recent years. None of them have ever seen any documentation confirming that he possesses a doctorate or that he has taken any training as a lawyer. Most of them doubt that he has any university degree at all.

Academic trouble

The alleged doctorate is not the only time the would-be president of GNRD has landed in academic trouble. Two months before he was elected to Sola municipal council, he made a new application to the Brønnøysund registry. Deeb wanted to start his own university.

According to its company statutes, The Scandinavian University would run web-based courses for «students resident in the Middle East region». But starting a university in Norway it is not quite so simple. When Norwegian authorities became aware of the operation, the Department for Education ordered him to change its name.

But the chairman of The Scandinavian University didn’t give up so easily. In a letter to the department in March 2010, Deeb claimed that «the university» had already recruited 175 professors and 275 staff with doctorates. Furthermore, 300 other lecturers were said to be working from an address in Grannes, an area of Stavanger.

It was only after the case received widespread media coverage and when, in November, the Department of Education threatened to call in the police that the university changed its name. But the project had run out of steam. The Scandinavian University was never anything but a pipe dream.

The case of The Scandinavian University would also be the end of Deeb’s political career.

Local politics controversy

Aftenbladet has spoken to several local Labour Party politicians. Deeb is said to have been controversial among his fellow party members ever since he was voted onto the city council. It was said that by driving other Palestinians to the polling stations he had engineered an election coup of sorts. Once there, he is alleged to have instructed them how to proceed in order to get him elected.

Worse was that several of the other city council representatives perceived him to be untrustworthy. He told stories they knew could not be true. In addition, questions were asked about the education he invoked.

The spectacle around The Scandinavian University would be the last straw. Disgruntlement was so pronounced that the party’s General Secretary, Raymond Johansen, from Oslo, came to Sola Labour Party’s assist to help them handle the situation.

«I can confirm that the central party leadership was involved. I don’t want to go into details about what happened, but it is correct that there were doubts that he would be given a new term on the council,» says the chairwoman of Sola Labour Party, Siv-Len Strandskog.

Jarle Aasland

Honorary doctor Reme

Odd Kristian «Kian» Reme, the Labour Party chairman in Stavanger, also met Loai Deeb in the mid-2000s. Reme has been passionate about the Palestinian cause since he was young. The local head of the Labour Party, who has also sat on the Party Executive for eleven years, got to know Deeb both through the Palestinian association in Rogaland and in connection to the party.

One day – while Deeb was still working on establishing a university in Grannes – Deeb contacted Reme to inform him that he would be awarded an honorary position at an educational institution in Gaza.

«Yes, that’s correct. I received an honorary doctorate some years ago. I believe it was in recognition for my involvement in the Palestinian cause. Loai Deeb and a few others came to my office at City Hall to present a diploma. It might have been in 2007 or 2008,» says Reme.

There’s just one problem. There is little to show that Universal Studies Academy in the Gaza Strip even exists. The academy’s website presents itself as an international educational establishment. It declares that the teaching staff come from several countries. Two are from Norway: one is Dr Loai Deeb; the other is Odd Kristian Reme – listed as holding a doctorate in politics and international relations.

Reme is even listed as a member of the institution’s senior academic council.

«No, no, no. I know nothing about that. I don’t have a doctorate, and I have never sat on an academic council. All I did was accept an award,» says Reme when Aftenbladet asks whether he is familiar with the information on Universal Studies Academy’s website.

Hans Petter Aass

Lucrative industry

Deeb himself says that he does not remember giving Reme an award from Universal Studies Academy, and denies that he has worked for them.

«But I have studied there as an online student before.»

Aftenbladet has long attempted to make contact with Universal Studies Academy, but without success.

The Gaza academy is on a list of higher education institutions approved by the now defunct American concern World Association of Universities and Colleges (WAUC). WAUC was founded to give non-accredited universities and so-called diploma mills – which issue mail-order diplomas in return for a fee – a semblance of respectability. In 2015, the FBI estimated that this industry was worth about a billion Euros per year.

Was this what Loai Deeb had in mind when, in March 2010, he played a part in the establishment of something called the European Association for Private School Accreditation (EAPSA) at the Brønnøysund registry? EAPSA, however – with Deeb as its manager – seems never to have been active. It was deleted from the registry as early as December of the same year, just after Deeb gave up the fight to keep The Scandinavian University’s name.

A new arena: The world

In first few years after arriving in Rogaland, Loai Deeb had made a name for himself as a socially engaged man. Not only had he done turns in Norwegian local politics and in organisations that worked for immigrant rights in Norway; in Brønnøysund there were documents showing that he had also begun working to promote human rights around the world.

There had certainly been incidents that had upset some of those around him. The university issue, in particular, had been unfortunate for him. His claim to be a lawyer with a doctorate in international law had not seemed plausible to everyone he mentioned it to.

Beyond Norway’s borders, however, it was another story.

Deeb had international contacts.

In the mid-2000s, Loai Deeb had met a Syrian activist with a big name in the Arab world.

His name would later come up in most activities Loai Deeb was tangled up in.

He is a powerful background player in the Syrian conflict. He is mentioned as a possible next prime minister in the war-ravaged country. He is favoured by Russia. Haytham Manna is Loai Deeb’s mentor and close collaborator. And he doesn’t like difficult questions.

Geneva, December 2017

«That’s fake news,» says the man in Geneva, irritated.

Haytham Manna has been floated as a possible prime minister in a Syrian transitional government.

Now Aftenbladet has called to tell him what Swiss police have confirmed to us by email – that both he and Loai Deeb are under investigation in Switzerland. It doesn’t go down well. Manna, at least, doesn’t think that the case ought to be discussed in public.

«If necessary, I will use the law to defend the organisation’s honour,» says Manna.

Five months ago the atmosphere was completely different. In mid-December we met him at the premises of the Scandinavian Institute for Human Rights/Foundation Haytham Manna, not far from the UN building Le Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

«This is not an interview,» smiled the slim 67-year-old as he poured coffee into small cups.

Singing Deeb’s praises

Haytham Manna has been engaged in bringing the bloodbath in his Syrian homeland to a close ever since the war broke out in 2011. He has made no secret of the fact that he has neither time nor cause to speak to journalists. But for Loai Deeb from Sola, Manna was willing to make an exception.

«As a result of the situation in Syria, I haven’t granted any interviews for seven months. I don’t want to be quoted. If I am, other journalists will come and want to talk to me too. If I’m quoted saying something about Loai, there’ll also be questions about Syria. I don’t want that at the moment.»

Over two busy days in the run-up to Christmas, he nevertheless spends a total of five hours praising his friend from Sola in Norway. Manna granted an audience with us because Loai Deeb and his defence counsel had opened doors to him.

Haytham Manna is not just anybody in the Syrian peace process. His name appears frequently in international media in different contexts. The BBC has presented him as one of the actors central to bringing the war in his home country to an end. The New York Times has mentioned him several times as a prominent actor in the peace process.

GNRD

Russian contacts

The Russians, in particular, seem to be enthusiastic about this chain-smoking doctor from Daraa, southern Syria. The enthusiasm is mutual. Manna has met for talks with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergej Lavrov on several occasions.

Lavrov’s laudatory references to Manna in connection to their meetings in Moscow are still available on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As recently as January 2018 the ministry published an interview with Lavrov in which Manna is named as part of a new group making extraordinary efforts to stop the war.

Even though Manna was forced into exile almost three decades ago because of his involvement with the radical left, and several members of his family have been killed by the Assad regime, he remains a controversial figure in opposition circles. He is accused of being too lenient on the Syrian government.

Some have claimed that he has been more concerned with opposing the American and European peace initiatives, and opposition forces with roots in the Muslim Brotherhood, than with ousting President Bashar al-Assad. Others have criticised him for being too willing to oblige Russia and Iran – the two most important backers of the incumbent Syrian regime.

Manna laughs off this criticism. He points to the fact that he has lost so many relatives in Syria, and that he has lived in exile in France and Switzerland for several decades.

First meeting

According to both Deeb and Manna, the two first met in Paris. The Syrian peace negotiator thinks this happened in 2004. At the time, Haytham Manna was already a well-known human rights activist. The courses that the Syrian doctor and anthropologist held in the French capital attracted students from a range of countries.

One of those who wanted to learn how he could make the world a better place had recently moved with his family to Sola municipality. Loai Deeb introduced himself as a human rights activist, and is alleged to have said that he had studied law. Haytham Manna was immediately hugely impressed by his young student’s commitment and capacity for work. The human rights course in Paris would be the beginning of a long-lasting collaboration between the two.

Manna was already central to another Paris-based human rights organisation that he had played a part in establishing in 1998. As spokesman for the Arab Commission for Human Rights (ACHR), he had been involved in a range of situations in the Middle East. Naturally enough for an Arab human rights advocate, he was often deeply concerned with the Palestinian cause.

International attention

In January 2009, Manna told the news agency AFP that an international group of advocates and lawyers wanted to take Israel’s actions during Operation Cast Lead to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. This occurred at around the same time as a man from Gaza turned up at offices of barristers Kjell Brygfeld and Bent Endresen in Stavanger. Just a couple of weeks later, Deeb and advocate Pål Hadler from Stavanger, a former lawyer for the oil company Elf, travelled to Gaza to document Israeli war crimes. The trip would be paid for by ACHR, Manna’s organisation.

It wasn’t long before Loai Deeb was mentioned in international media. In February he was interviewed as an advocate with expertise in international courts of law, and as one of two members of the legal commission that would be documenting war crimes in Gaza.

In April the council representative from Sola registered the International Coalition Against War Crimes (ICAWC) at the Brønnøysund registry. As its director and chairman, Loai Deeb would fight breaches of the laws of war worldwide. When ICAWC was later mentioned in the media, Haytham Manna was referred to as the organisation’s chief coordinator.

Two weeks later, things really started happening. Six Norwegian advocates hit the global headlines when they petitioned for eleven Israeli top politicians and military chiefs to be prosecuted for committing war crimes during the latest invasion of Gaza. From Stavanger, Kjell Brygfjeld, Bent Endresen and Pål Hadler; from Trondheim, Geir Høin; and from Oslo, the star barrister Harald Stabell, wanted the Director of Public Prosecutions to investigate the Israeli leadership, with Ehud Olmert at its head, the notion being to pursue a criminal prosecution in Norway.

But the first name in the summary of complainants was advocate Loai Deeb. Neither the national nor international media asked any questions about the Sola man’s formal qualifications. The respected lawyers with whom Deeb was working were a guarantee of his credibility.

The network spreads

In June of that year, several of the Norwegian advocates met with Haytham Manna. This occurred during a trip to Gaza sponsored by Loai Deeb. The influential human rights champion from Syria was received like a pop star in the small strip of land Deeb had fled from just a few years previously. Haytham Manna’s network of contacts led to the delegation meeting the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, among others.

Deeb travelled a lot. In May he and Manna held a lecture at an international symposium on Palestine in Istanbul. At the same time, Deeb – according to a statement published on ICAWC’s website – met the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. It is said that he offered to put all of ICAWC’s resources at the High Commissioner’s disposal.

The Norwegian advocates’ Israel petition was dismissed by Norwegian prosecutors a few months later, but Deeb and Manna were already working on new projects.

In October 2009 the Scandinavian Institute for Human Rights (SIHR) was registered in Brønnøysund with Deeb as its director and chairman. This is a forerunner of the organisation that Manna today runs from Geneva.

Manna and Deeb have also undertaken a range of projects and trips together. In 2011, both of them were part of a delegation that travelled to The Hague to report fifty members of the Bahraini regime to the war crimes tribunal. This occurred under the auspices of a controversial former member of the Kuwaiti parliament who has openly supported the regime in Syria and Assad’s backers in Lebanon, Hizbollah.

Manna has also appeared at Global Network for Rights and Development events since Loai Deeb set up the organisation. A key figure in Manna’s organisation Arab Commission for Human Rights was also initially on the board of GNRD. A later board member of GNRD also joined Manna in the directorship of ACHR.

Manna and Deeb obviously know each other very well. When Aftenbladet met the Syrian doctor in Geneva in December 2017, he couldn’t praise the father of five from Sola highly enough.

The atmosphere changes

He wasn’t quite as happy when, five months later, we were able to inform him that Loai Deeb had issued an astonishing statement.

«The principal sponsors behind GNRD have also financed Scandinavian Institute for Human Rights,» claimed Deeb.

Are the mysterious backers, who have done all they could to hide the origin of the money transferred to GNRD in Stavanger, the same as those sponsoring the organisation led by the prominent peace negotiator from Syria?

Haytham Manna categorically denies this, as he did when he was confronted with the email from the Swiss prosecutor notifying that he and his organisation, Scandinavian Institute for Human Rights/Foundation Haytham Manna, were under investigation.

It’s time to take a closer look at Global Network for Rights and Development.

Is the Stavanger-headquartered organisation really a part of the Palestinian intelligence services? A top-secret document suggests that this is the case.

Gaza, November 2017

At the luxury hotel al-Mashtal, dense clouds of shisha smoke drift between the tables of the exclusive waterfront veranda. The electricity in Gaza city has been cut off by now as it usually doesn’t last more than four hours at a time, but meanwhile at the al-Mashtal countless generators have taken up the slack.

Here, ceilings lamps are lit up and the fruit counter stays cold. The lifts whizz up and down between the floors as usual while the impoverished refugees in Beach camp, a kilometre and a half away, sit in complete darkness to cook tonight’s dinner over a gas burner, if they are fortunate enough to have anything to eat at all.

Waiters dressed in white glide between the tables with whole roast lamb and large platters of mixed grill for Ramallah politicians and diplomats from near and far. The air above the tables hums with Arabic; now and then a gathering breaks out into laughter. A proud row of palm trees admire their own reflections in the large swimming pool. Bodyguards are alert to the slightest stirring.

At our table sits a man who is thinking beyond our opulent surroundings.

«Oh, shit!»

The Palestinian journalist almost chokes on his lemonade when he sees the document Aftenbladet has brought to the meeting.

«Oh, shit!» he blurts out again.

The Striking Arm

As he sits surrounded by armed guards and government figures at this hotel in Hamas-controlled Gaza city, he has in his hands a document revealing how a human rights organisation led by a Norwegian citizen is, in reality, a part of the Palestinian Authority’s intelligence services.

Rune Vandvik

The document describes the intelligence operation «The Striking Arm». According to the document, Global Network for Rights and Development would be a spy organisation tasked with gathering information for the Palestinian’s secret services and influencing opinion makers in the west.

«Oh, shit,» says the Palestinian journalist again. «The people listed here are running Palestinian intelligence today. They are big shots. They might be a threat.»

A dealer in organisations

By summer 2010, Loai Deeb was already running a number of non-profit organisations in Norway. The council representative from Sola was chairman of the board at The Scandinavian University, leader of The Scandinavian Institute for Human Rights, director and chairman of the International Coalition Against War Crimes, and director of the European Association for Private School Accreditation. With the exception of the private university in Grannes, the organisations were established in the few months after he had left his job as security guard at Stavanger Airport in Sola.

But Deeb was not satisfied. The Global Network for Rights and Development was registered in Brønnøysund in June 2010 as an «association/club/institution».

But the documents Loai Deeb sent to Brønnøysund state that GNRD was founded at a meeting in Geneva two summers previously. At that time, six men, all of Arab origin, had gathered to establish an organisation that would work for peace and prosperity throughout the world.

Jarle Aasland

Conflict surrounding GNRD’s origins

Geneva resident Nidal Salim, a former director of waterworks in the Palestinian territories and one of those who founded the organisation, claims that it is not true that Global Network for Rights and Development was founded in 2008.

«I was introduced to Loai Deeb at the UN building in Geneva in 2010. I had never met him before. I had finalised my plans for an organisation that would be a network for development work. Then he proposed that we should combine his human rights work in the same organisation. We founded Global Network for Rights and Development the same evening that I met him for the first time. It happened at my office in Geneva,» says Nidal Salim.

He says that there was never any intention of having GNRD’s headquarters in Stavanger, even if Loai Deeb was named president of the new organisation at the founding meeting. It appears, then, that the memorandum of association that was said to originate from 2008 was only sent to the Brønnøysund registry in 2010. It states that the headquarters of the international division would be in Geneva. In addition, a Norwegian division was registered with its own board in Norway.

Setting sights on the UN

But in the first couple of years there seems to have been little activity at GNRD. Deeb looks to have spent more time on other organisations he was involved with. He was still working on his university, presented a paper on Libya to the UN’s Human Rights Committee in Geneva on behalf of the African organisation Maarij, and he was working with another organisation led by a controversial Kuwaiti to report the Bahraini regime to the War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague.

However, there was one context in which Deeb’s latest human rights organisation did make an appearance. At the beginning of 2012, GNRD had applied for consultative status at the UN’s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). Such a status gives non-governmental organisations the right to participate in the work of the UN; for example, the right to participate in meetings and to promote their own points of view.

When the UN committee that would consider the applications convened in Geneva in February, Deeb’s other organisations, the Scandinavian Institute for Human Rights and the International Coalition Against War Crimes, were also on the list of applicants. Israel’s representative was extremely sceptical that Loai Deeb would be the representative for all three organisations. He wondered how it could be that one person was so central to three organisations. Furthermore, the members from both the US and Sudan questioned the funding of all three organisations.

Neither GNRD, SIHR nor ICAWC were granted consultative status. Aftenbladet has requested access from ECOSOC to the three organisations’ applications, but the UN body states that these documents are confidential.

Kevin Frayer

Palestinian power struggle

GNRD’s board, however, would soon have something more to worry about than their lack of access to the UN.

Ever since the Palestinian’s undisputed leader, Yasser Arafat, had died in mysterious circumstances in 2004, there had been bitter internal rivalry in the governing Fatah faction. Mahmoud Abbas was elected president a year later, but one rival in particular made his life difficult – Gaza native Mohammed Dahlan.

Even though Abbas at first attempted to keep Dahlan on side by giving him vital functions in the Palestinian Authority, events did not progress well. The wrangling between the two hit new heights late in 2010 when Dahlan was excluded from Fatah’s central committee under the accusation of attempting to gather a private militia. The political boss from Gaza was also accused of extensive corruption and of contributing towards Yasser Arafat’s demise.

In June 2011 it became so unsafe for Mohammed Dahlan to remain in the Palestinian territories that he took refuge in the United Arab Emirates. Not long afterwards, the leadership of Fatah released a report claiming that Dahlan was also involved in planning the assassination of several Palestinian leaders, and that he was in the process of preparing a coup in the West Bank.

But among Palestinians, Dahlan still had many supporters. Some of them held positions of power in the areas of self-rule. Others ran media establishments that were hugely critical towards President Abbas. Early in 2012 there began a series of intriguing leaks about the Palestinian government’s intelligence work.

Secret organisation

First one newspaper wrote that diplomats at the Palestinian embassy in Paris had recruited Arab students to spy on Islamist groups in the city. The article stirred such anger in the Palestinian Authority that the journalist was arrested.

Then, in early April 2012, an intelligence document was leaked to a website known to support Mohammed Dahlan. The strictly confidential report bore the title «The Striking Arm».

Central to the secret operation described in the document was a man living more than five thousand kilometres away from the capital city, Ramallah, in the West Bank. According to the document, Loai Deeb brought together the plans for The Striking Arm with an officer in the Palestinian intelligence service. Deeb is also listed as holding military rank. Majid Faraj, the most senior leader of the Palestinian intelligence service, was also alleged to be involved in the work. Faraj is said to be one of President Abbas’s closest confidants.

The document points out that non-governmental organisations under humanitarian flags are key to influencing international opinion. At the same time, these operations receive permission to travel and work far and wide. In this way, an organisation such as Global Network for Rights and Development could become a hard-hitting Palestinian arm «with great influence.»

The document notes that the United Kingdom, France and the USA make use of such humanitarian organisations in their intelligence operations. GNRD would operate on a global basis. The organisational chart used in the top-secret report is the same as that used by Deeb in the memorandum of association that was sent to the Brønnøysund registry in 2010.

Human rights – and espionage?

At the beginning of February 2012, President Loai Deeb, Nidal Salim and three others also made sure to register GNRD in the Swiss company register. According to the intelligence document, GNRD would have be headquartered in Geneva. The plan was to work on two levels. The operation would be a human rights organisation under Palestinian leadership, with a western staff working openly and freely. But it would also have a secret agenda known only to a select few. GNRD would be used in intelligence work.

In a short paragraph under the subtitle «Shadow Work», the 25-page long document indicates that GNRD will be an informal intelligence instrument. How this would take place is, according to the document, so confidential that it cannot be mentioned in the Striking Arm document. Information about this work would to the greatest extent possible be conveyed verbally, or in documents intended only for an extremely limited number of individuals.

The only practical information the document provides is that GNRD would have its own leader responsible for shadow operations. This individual would report to the president, who, according to the organisational chart in the document, would then report directly to the leadership of the Palestinian intelligence service.

Just after the Striking Arm leak, the Palestinian president Abbas decided to attempt to block websites linked to his arch-rival Dahlan and other media critical of the Palestinian leadership. But in terms of GNRD, the news was already out.

On 28 May, the big Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post published an article based on the leaks to the Palestinian media. The newspaper repeated accusations that Mohammed Dahlan was behind the leak on the planned human rights organisation that, in truth, would be a spy agency.

Plan to track Islamists

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Mustaqbal has cited Palestinian sources as saying that Deeb made contact with Palestinian intelligence at the beginning of 2011. The man from Sola is said to have proposed that GNRD be used for secret operations. Al-Mustaqbal names the two heads of the Palestinian intelligence services as being involved in bringing the plans to fruition. Both General Mamoun Haroun Rashid and intelligence chief Majed Faraj are listed in the Striking Arm document that Aftenbladet has in its possession.

According to the Lebanese newspaper’s sources, Global Network for Rights and Development would, among other purposes, be used to gather information on Islamist organisations around the world.

At the beginning of September this year, an anonymous Palestinian intelligence source told NRK, the Norwegian state broadcaster, that Palestinian intelligence was in fact involved in GNRD in the period after 2011. The broadcaster was also able to reveal that, in this regard, Deeb had received a diplomatic passport issued by the Palestinian Authority. Somebody in the Palestinian government would go on to transfer around 800,000 kroner (almost €90,000) to GNRD’s account in Switzerland. NRK claims that documents indicate that a high-level intelligence officer was also installed on the organisation’s board in Switzerland.

«We were doing it to combat the Israeli occupation in Palestine. We needed a voice and a large organisation that could give us power at the UN and in the international arena,» the intelligence source tells NRK.

The media debate around the intelligence reports in 2012 created unease on GNRD’s board. Over the next few weeks the Norwegian co-founder resigned from all his duties at GNRD. He blamed it on a dispute with Loai Deeb.

Loai Deeb tells Aftenbladet that the Striking Arm document is not genuine.

«It’s just a fantasy. If I had done something like that, I would have said so. After the Israeli newspaper mentioned the issue, the rumour spread like wild fire. Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood conspired on it. The Palestinian intelligence service doesn’t have the budget to finance such an operation,» says Deeb.

Jarle Aasland

Silence surrounds the document

It is a warm and busy evening. An all-encompassing darkness has settled over the Gaza Strip, but Osama Qawasmi senses a glimmer of light. The spokesman for the governing party, Fatah, is a close associate of President Mahmoud Abbas. When we meet him in November 2017 he is with a Fatah delegation that is negotiating with Hamas. There is a degree of rapprochement between the parties, but things are moving slowly.

We give him the document that outlines how GNRD will be an arm of Palestinian intelligence. He has no time to look at it now.

The next time we meet he is also pushed for time.

«Get in touch with me when I am back in my office in Ramallah. I’ll have more time then.»

We call him several times, and he is always courteous. That is, until we raise the question of the document.

«Call me again in ten minutes,» he says, hanging up. When we call again, he never picks up.

We make contact with Colonel Adnan Damiri of the General Intelligence Service (GIS), the secret arm of Palestinian intelligence that operates abroad. He also receives a copy of the GNRD document. He prefers not to speak about the case.

Some months later we call him from Norway to hear whether time has made him any more talkative.

Damiri picks up. It sounds as though he is sitting in a car. We hear music in the background. After some courtesies in faltering Arabic, we state our business in English. Things turn quiet at the other end of the line, and then someone turns up the music. They turn it up loud. The colonel begins yelling in Arabic, then hangs up.

The money starts to flow in

2012 had seen GNRD landing in the media spotlight in parts of the Middle East, but there was still little sign of activity at the organisation.

If Norwegian authorities had decided to take a closer look at Loai Deeb back then, he would have appeared to be a relatively anonymous man. The former Sola council representative was living on money from the public welfare system, but was involved in several organisations that were appeared to be working for the common good.

The following year, however, something happened that would change his life forever. Somewhere in the Middle East there was a person who had such confidence in the father of five from Sola that they were willing to pour several tens of millions of kroner into bank accounts that he controlled.

The money was flooding in, and it was being spent – on trips, on conferences, on buying so many Facebook likes that Deeb and GNRD were almost as popular as Barack Obama. At home, Deeb was buying property – in cash.

Stavanger, 17 December 2017

«Loai Deeb should really have been fired as the president of GNRD. Instead, he was bringing in all this money!»

Five years after splitting with his partner in Norway, Nidal Salim is still clearly angry about what happened to Global Network for Rights and Development in 2013.

«We had no idea about the connection to Palestinian intelligence that the media in the Middle East was writing about. Or about the problems that Deeb had with the Norwegian authorities surrounding a university he wanted to start. We didn’t know anything about it at all. People in Norway were quitting. On the international board, we didn’t do that. Instead we gave a clear message to Deeb to report back on everything that was being written about him. But we didn’t hear much from him,» Nidal Salim claims.

Thomas Bechmann

The former head of waterworks in the Palestinian territories was not happy with his partner in Norway. Deeb was stubborn and difficult to work with, he thought. Salim claims to Aftenbladet that the dissatisfaction with Deeb was so pervasive that he should have been fired as president at the general assembly in Geneva in the spring of 2013.

«But instead he had produced all this money. As far as I understood, he had met someone at a meeting in Jordan earlier in 2013. Then it ended up with him resigning of his own accord and setting up an illegal organisation with the same name as ours. It was never the intention that GNRD would have its headquarters in Norway. I asked him what he was up to, because there was already a parent organisation. He replied that he had money and that we could join him. If we came with him, we would get money too,» claims Salim.

Several GNRD organisations

He says that continuing to work with his partner in Sola was out of the question. In October 2013, Loai Deeb registered Global Network for Rights and Development in Switzerland for the second time. Consequently there were two organisations in Geneva with the same name. The original, from early 2012, with its name written in French, and the new one with an English name, which is also to be found in the Norwegian business register.

But perhaps the man from Sola was a little unsure whether he could legally usurp GNRD? At the end of March 2013, a new human rights organisation was registered in Norway. On the board of European Centre for Rights and Justice (ECRJ), which was apparently being run by Loai Deeb’s spouse, there were two foreign citizens who would soon get key positions in GNRD – a Russian woman and a Palestinian data expert.

This latest organisation was never put to use. Salim, and the other board members who were allegedly so dissatisfied with Deeb, could not compete with the money he had raised.

«Did you know how much money he had received?»

«Yes, I asked. He said that he had got hold of 34 million euros. Nobody gives away that much money without getting something back. Everything about that guy is suspicious. I want nothing more to do with him. It was just lies, lies, lies!» Salim claims.

Overnight millionaire

Up until December 2012, Loai Deeb’s income consisted of 3880 kroner (just over €400) in child benefit, in addition to housing allowance and money from the Norwegian welfare state. Then something started happening. Huge deposits – both in the form of overseas money transfers and cash in foreign currencies – suddenly began to stream in to the account the man from Sola had opened for Global Network for Rights and Development at SR Bank nine months earlier. Deeb was the only one who had full access to the GNRD account.

A lot of the money was forwarded to Loai Deeb’s private accounts in the same bank.

For one reason or another, someone in the United Arab Emirates had decided that the man in Norway with a human rights organisation was worth backing. From 2013 to 2015, 114 million kroner (more than €12,5 million) was transferred to GNRD alone. In addition, sums totalling tens of millions kroner arrived in the other accounts that Loai Deeb controlled.

Privat

Unknown benefactor

But one aspect of the money transfers was quite striking. It was apparent that extreme efforts were being made to conceal the money’s true origins. Unknown individuals walked into bank branches in the United Arab Emirates with cash and banker’s drafts in order to deposit huge sums into the accounts of local Emirati companies. According to Økokrim, these operations were nothing more than empty shell companies intended to prevent their backers from being unmasked.

The Emirati companies sent the money on to Stavanger, to accounts that either belonged to GNRD or were controlled by the head of the organisation – Loai Deeb, the man from Sola.

The majority of the many tens of millions that were transferred over the next couple of years was spent building up a large human rights organisation in record time. At the start of 2015 GNRD had large, well-appointed headquarters in Kvaleberg Road in Hillevåg with over forty employees – almost all of whom had only been employed since the previous summer.

Large portraits of Loai Deeb were hung on the corridor walls and in the conference room. In some of them, Deeb was shown signing accords like a head of state. In others he was holding speeches at the UN building in Geneva.

«When I was invited to the offices in Hillevåg a few months before the police raid, my jaw dropped. There were so many staff out there. I asked Loai how he had managed it, and he said he was receiving funding from states and governments, especially from the Middle East,» says the former Labour Party chief Kian Reme.

Twitter (screenshot)

Bought likes – and breathed down Obama’s neck

On social media, moreover, GNRD was among the world’s biggest humanitarian organisations. The Stavanger human rights organisation had several million followers on Twitter and Facebook. The president himself was even more popular. Among world leaders in 2015, only Barack Obama had more Facebook followers than the man who was now consistently calling himself Doctor Loai Deeb.

YouTube (screenshot)

But this wonderful facade concealed secrets that, according to the police, didn’t stand up to scrutiny. One thing was that GNRD, only in February, had paid over a hundred thousand kroner (about €11 000) to purchase fake followers on Twitter, fake likes on Facebook and fake views on YouTube. The plan was apparently to use social media to make the human rights organisation in Stavanger appear vast and influential.

Around the world in first class

No better is the fact that Økokrim believes falsified documents were used on a large scale both to obtain privileges at the UN and at other international organisations. After several years of persistent attempts, GNRD had finally received consultative status at the UN. The Stavanger organisation had furthermore secured lobbying rights at the European Union and entered into a collaborative agreement with the African Union.

Økokrim believes that great efforts were being made to create the impression that the accounts and documents were in order.

But the flow of money from the Emirates led to the activity levels in the human rights organisation going through the roof. GNRD participated as election observers in Africa and the Middle East. Delegations were sent to a number of countries to examine the human rights situation. The organisation arranged seminars on Syria, Palestine, and terrorism, and linked itself to influential figures and institutions in Europe, Asia and Africa.

At the same time the staff, many of who were of western background, produced reports on human rights and development work. Loai Deeb travelled around the world in first class. He stayed at the best hotels and ate at the finest restaurants. Haytham Manna even says that he spoke to the GNRD president about his taste for the high life. For his part, Manna recalls, Deeb thought that it was necessary to travel in style in order to gain the respect of those around him.

Private gain – and gambling

And money was clearly no obstacle for Deeb privately, either. Even though he was listed in the Norwegian employment register as a «project leader in the charity sector», the GNRD president had an income at the level of a multimillionaire. On his income tax return for 2015 he had earned almost 7.5 million kroner (more than €820 000).

Over the course of a few months in 2014, he and his wife bought two houses in Sola for a combined sum of over twelve million kroner, without taking on mortgages. In 2013 he purchased a villa in the best district of Amman, the capital of Jordan, and the following year an apartment in Cairo, Egypt.

He furthermore bought the office building in Hillevåg that GNRD occupied. Modas Investment, which was wholly owned by Deeb himself, took over as proprietor. Deeb thereby gained access to a rental income worth millions from the human rights organisation he was running.

In addition, according to the police, he had a big gambling problem. Deeb is accused of having gambled away ten million kroner (around €1,1 million) taken straight from GNRD’s account. Økokrim believes that false documents were produced to hide – probably from his sponsors – the president’s frittering away of the organisation’s funds. The investigation uncovered, however, that Deeb lost a far higher amount that never even made it into GNRD’s account at SR Bank. In the course of two to three years, the human rights champion is said to have squandered around 30 million kroner (around €3,3 million) at different web-based gambling sites.

The staff clearly had no idea about this. Many of them nevertheless noticed the spending of the man they knew as «Doctor Deeb», and the money that almost gushed through what was supposed to be a non-profit humanitarian organisation. Little by little talk grew of how their employer was being financed.

Staff speculation

«We were drowning in insane amounts of money. All we had were theories because none of us knew anything. There was speculation that the money was coming from Egyptian lawyers. Some thought that Deeb was a rich businessman who was spending his own money on it. That was what I thought, really,» says Thomas Bechmann. Beginning in the autumn of 2014 the Stavanger man worked as photographer at GNRD’s PR and media department.

Loai Deeb also gave the impression that he had been successful in business. He had apparently started a consultancy in the Ras al-Khaimah free-trade zone in the United Arab Emirates. Deeb Consulting FZE transferred around 29 million kroner (almost 3,2 million around €1,1 million) to GNRD and just over a million kroner to Loai Deeb personally over the course of a few months from March 2014. There is much to suggest, however, that the company was nothing but an empty shell, just like the other businesses that have funded GNRD’s own operations, the police say.

Deeb claims that the other sponsors in the Emirates signed up because they were so happy with the work he did for them via his consultancy. According to the company register in the Emirates, the figures behind all of the business operations that sent money to Norway were all originally Syrian citizens. Two brothers in particular come up again and again. Neither of them wished to speak to Aftenbladet.

Hans Petter Aass

Peacekeeping and a culture of fear

«The million-dollar question for us, eventually, was where all the money was coming from. I was even working in finance, but had no access to any information about the source of funds,» says a foreign former GNRD staff member.

Like many other employees that Aftenbladet has been in contact with, he will only speak on condition of anonymity. Several mention a culture of fear inside the human rights organisation. It was difficult for the staff to understand why cameras monitored their work at the office. The management of GNRD also required employees’ fingerprints and all their passport details.

«Loai said that only he could be in touch with the sponsors. It had to be that way because the businessmen in the Emirates trusted nobody but him. I didn’t ask any questions. I was concerned with human rights, not money,» claims a former board member that Aftenbladet has spoken to. He prefers not to speak in case his name is revealed in the newspapers.

So where did all the millions come from?

One claim repeated in Arab and Israeli media is that Loai Deeb suddenly swapped allegiance in the festering conflict between the Palestinian Authority under President Abbas and his arch-rival, Mohammed Dahlan.

Mohammed Dahlan has been characterised as an octopus by Middle East experts because of his ability to forge relationships. He has backers in positions of power in large parts of the Arab world. And for some of them, money is no object.

Mohammed Dahlan was accused of planning a coup against the Palestinian president. He was charged with extensive corruption. He fled to his friend in the Emirates, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and one of the world’s richest men. At the same time, sensational moves were coming out of Stavanger.

Hussein Malla/AP

Brussels, December 2017

At the Hotel Thon on Avenue Louise, in Brussels’ best shopping district, a tall man stands in a dark suit. Ramadan Abu Jazar, originally from Gaza, holds a mobile phone in one hand and a cigarette in the other. He was part of Global Network for Rights and Development from early 2013, including as director of its office in the Belgian capital.

After the police raid in Norway, Ramadan Abu Jazar was questioned by Økokrim’s Belgian counterparts. The slim, dark man arrived at GNRD just as the money started streaming in from bank accounts in the Emirates.

The man we find at the hotel is agitated. Less than an hour earlier Aftenbladet had arrived at his office without appointment. Abu Jazar is now running a new human rights organisation in GNRD’s former premises. Once in his waiting room we were told that he was not in. Shortly afterwards he called us and wanted to meet anyway.

«But I don’t want to give you an interview,» he said.

GNRD

A range of a sources have told us how Ramadan Abu Jazar and Loai Deeb ended up in bitter conflict a few months after Økokrim raided the GNRD headquarters in Stavanger. Aftenbladet’s two-hour meeting with him confirms this. During the conversation, Abu Jazar also confirms that he knows Mohammed Dahlan.

A feared man

Little about 57-year-old Mohammed Dahlan’s reputation indicates any particular interest in human rights. In the 1990s the chain-smoking, well-dressed young man with a taste for expensive suits drew more attention for the ruthless way he attempted to crack down on a new Islamist movement in Gaza. As Fatah’s chief of security on the narrow strip of land, he was responsible for imprisoning thousands of Hamas supporters who opposed the Palestinian Authority. Claims of torture and political assassinations followed in the wake of his attempts to flush out the troublesome supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Even his associates in Fatah feared the man, accused of everything from widespread corruption to arms trading. In 2010 the Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, believed that Dahlan was planning to build up a private militia. Abbas claimed that the man he had appointed as national security advisor was planning to carry out a coup. There would later come accusations of murder, including that of Yasser Arafat, and planned assassination attempts against Palestinian leaders.

In exile with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi

Mohammed Dahlan eventually chose to flee the Palestinian territories. This happened after his presidential arch-rival presented formal accusations about serious financial crimes, and kicked him out of the Fatah movement. In the summer of 2011 he escaped to the UAE. For years he had had a very close friend there.

According to the French newspaper Le Monde, Dahlan met his peer Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan as early as 1993. The chemistry between the bright Palestinian and the future ruler of Abu Dhabi is said to have been excellent from the very beginning. In public the Emirati crown prince has called Dahlan his «brother». Thanks to the political protection and the deep pockets of one of the world’s richest men, the Palestinian fugitive was quickly able to plan a return to politics.

The timing was good. In 2011 began what would become known as the Arab Spring. Populations of large swathes of the Middle East had had enough of dictators and repressive governments. Both democratic forces and religious fundamentalists in a number of countries saw an opportunity to seize power. Widespread social unrest quickly broke out in Tunisia, Libya, Egypt and Syria. Regional superpowers saw their chance to extend their influence into new spheres.

The region’s social unrest also led to unease in the family dynasties that ruled the wealthy Gulf states. According to a range of international media, the Emirati crown prince tasked his «brother» with handling the situation that had arisen in the wake of the Arab Spring.

Naseem Zeitoon

The fight against Islamists

Abu Dhabi was particularly preoccupied with halting the Islamists in the Muslim Brotherhood, its rivals in Qatar, and Iran’s influence in the Middle East.

It started badly for Dahlan and his patrons. Demonstrations in Egypt had quickly led to the downfall of Hosni Mubarak’s regime. In the subsequent election in 2012, a newly founded party with close ties to the Muslim Brotherhood won power. It left some of their neighbours with a bitter taste.

Events got no better when the newly elected Mohammed Morsi issued several controversial decrees that handed him greater powers while simultaneously taking Egypt in a more Islamist direction. The development led the country to a fresh round of unrest throughout the winter and spring of 2013.

For those in power in the Arab world this would be their opportunity to change the rules of the game. Neither Saudi Arabia nor the UAE made any secret that they were concerned about how things were playing out in Egypt.

Neither did a new player who arrived on the scene – a human rights organisation that was about to have its coffers filled with money from the United Arab Emirates.

Full backing for a military coup

On 1 June 2013, when the senior leadership of the Egyptian military let it be known that they would intervene if Mohammed Morsi didn’t change course, GNRD issued a sensational press release. The human rights organisation was giving its full support to the security forces in their desire to overthrow the popularly elected president.

Two days later, the military coup took place. General Abdul Fattah al-Sisi assumed power with the help of his troops. According to Le Monde, the Emirates, under the auspices of Mohammed bin Zayed and Mohammed Dahlan, sponsored the demonstrations that led up to al-Sisi’s coup. Together with Saudi Arabia, the Emirates have continued to send billions to Egypt after the military takeover.

Better-known human rights organisations have had many concerns relating to developments in Egypt since the coup. Deeb’s organisation in Stavanger has, for its part, often praised General al-Sisi’s government, including when GNRD was in Egypt as an election observer.

Within the organisation it was frowned upon to criticise Egypt. One employee was called into the president’s office after pinning two articles on the killing of a young Cairo woman to the refrigerator at the headquarters in Hillevåg. Deeb wondered whether she wanted to start a campaign against Egypt.

The new Egyptian leadership had little love for the Muslim Brotherhood, and so the Emirates acquired a new ally in their struggle against their arch-rival, Qatar. The two small Gulf states have long been entrenched in a fierce propaganda war concerning their respective strategies in shaping the future of the region and currying Saudi Arabia’s favour – not least because Qatar has for many years taken a far more inclusive line towards the Muslim Brotherhood.

Costly PR war

The result of the conflict between the two small Gulf states was a psychological war that – in the form of public relations, planting of stories in western media, and financial support to various non-governmental, ostensibly humanitarian organisations – has cost an enormous amount of money.

The New York Times received the Pulitzer Prize for its series of articles revealing that Qatar and the UAE are the two countries in the world that spend the most on lobbying activities in the United States.

A great deal of that money goes towards tarnishing the other’s reputation.

In August 2013, more money landed in GNRD’s account in SR Bank in Stavanger. An institution in Dubai called Al Mezmaah Studies and Research Center transferred 100,000 euros – almost a million kroner – to the human rights organisation.

This institution is, according to several media outlets, linked to Dahlan and his «brother», the Emirati crown prince. At the beginning of 2014, Arab newspapers wrote that Saudi Arabian intelligence had intercepted conversations between Dahlan and bin Zayed. It appeared that the two wanted to initiate a media campaign that would ruin the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Key to this plan was the research centre that had transferred money to GNRD some months earlier.

Al Mezmaah Studies and Research Center would reportedly write critical reports about Qatar that would be published in the Arab media. GNRD in Stavanger was already well on the way to discrediting the government in Qatar’s capital, Doha.

Sensational report

In October 2013 – two months after the payment from Al Mezmaah – GNRD released what they called the most credible and comprehensive ranking of the human rights situation in the world. According to the ranking, Norway was number one on the list. Perhaps more sensational was the fact that the United Arab Emirates was all the way up in 13th place, clearly the best among the Arab nations – ahead of the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Ireland, France and the United States. Qatar ended up all the way down in 85th place.

The Emirates were not exactly used to praise for its human rights policies. For years organisations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have been concerned about freedom of speech, the status of women, the oppression of foreign workers, accusations of torture, and the persecution of opposition figures.

In the same autumn GNRD arranged a special seminar in Brussels on how poorly Nepali workers were being treated in Qatar.

The following year, the human rights organisation landed in the major international media spotlight. In August 2014 GNRD sent two British citizens to investigate the working conditions of foreign workers in Qatar. Authorities in the Gulf state had understood that this organisation in particular was far more positive to its rivals in the Emirates than it was to them. The two men were arrested and imprisoned for nine days before being allowed to leave the country.

Maxim Zmeyev

Criticism towards Turkey

Not even the Brotherhood-friendly Turkish government – which was also one of the Emirates’ rivals for influence in the Middle East – has escaped GNRD’s critical gaze. In January 2014 the BBC wrote that Deeb’s colleague Haytham Manna, as leader of the Syrian National Coordination Committee, would make a complaint to the European Court of Human Rights because the Turkish government was allegedly working with terrorists in Syria. GNRD and Loai Deeb’s older organisation against international war crimes, ICAWC, were listed as organisations that supported the complaint.

Aftenbladet has attempted to make contact with Mohammed Dahlan through his office in Abu Dhabi. He has not responded to any of our enquiries. When Le Monde met him in Abu Dhabi in the autumn of 2017, he denied working as security advisor to Mohammed bin Zayed.

For his part, Deeb calls the rumours that Dahlan has had a role in the financing of GNRD untruthful and a «smokescreen». He also dismisses the idea that the Emirati authorities have had anything to do with the case.

Neither did representatives for the United Arab Emirates or Qatar wish to comment on the GNRD case to Aftenbladet.

On several occasions the Global Network for Rights and Development has demonstrated that it has different human rights standards than Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International. This has been to the benefit of the Emirati government and their allies in the region.

Yet still, is it certain that the Abu Dhabi family dynasty – or the Palestinian major player who allegedly assists them – is behind the transfer of millions to Loai Deeb in Stavanger? Could it be that the money was being sent from Dubai simply because the emirate is the finance capital of the Middle East?

As in most other Sunni-dominated states in the Middle East, the leadership of the Emirates has traditionally cared little for the Shia Muslim theocracy in Iran. The Persian superpower remains in a constant state of proxy war to manipulate developments in the region. This has unfolded particularly in Syria, where since the outbreak of the civil war Iran has been one of the Assad regime’s most vital supporters.

And Loai Deeb’s human rights organisation also has connections to Iran – a link that has got the security forces in several western countries furrowing their brows.

An Iranian turns up in Hillevåg. Aftenbladet’s source believes that he is an agent of the Iranian state. At the same time, powerful former enemies are discussing what will happen in Syria after the civil war. An old acquaintance of GNRD is at the heart of it all.

Stavanger, summer 2014

A thickset, balding man in his mid-30s shows up at the office in Hillevåg. His dark, frank eyes, well-groomed beard and round face gives him a gentle, friendly air.

Seyed Raed Mousavi had been employed at Global Network for Rights and Development because he was an alleged human rights specialist. Some months earlier, on 24 February, the Iranian citizen had been granted a work and residence visa in the entire Schengen area because he had got a job at an obscure human rights organisation on Kvaleberg Road in Hillevåg.

It was far from certain that he would be granted permission to live and work in Norway. The Iranian nuclear programme had led to a grave falling out with significant swathes of the international community. Iranian academics struggled to obtain work visas in Norway and other western nations. There were regular articles in the Norwegian media about students who had had their visas withdrawn on the basis of the toxic relationship between Iran and its neighbours.

But for the man from Tehran, things had turned out well. The president of GNRD, the man from Sola Loai Deeb, had even vouched for Mousavi to the Norwegian authorities. The Iranian citizen had skills that would be difficult for the growing human rights organisation to find elsewhere.

Deeb had long fought to make this happen. As early as 4 January 2013 – not long before the money for GNRD began flowing in from the Middle East – he submitted a work and residence visa application for the Iranian. In it Deeb stated that Seyed Raed Mousavi would assume the post of leader of GNRD in Norway. At this point in time the human rights organisation had no staff in Norway, and according to other documents from the same period, its headquarters were to be located in Geneva.

By the summer of 2014, much had changed. GNRD was now settled in an office building in Kvaleberg Road with a handful of recently employed staff.

One of them was a fresh graduate lawyer from Stavanger. One of her first tasks was to enter the new Iranian member of staff into the national employee registry. The young lawyer never learned what kind of work Seyed Ravi Mousavi would be performing for GNRD, but President Loai Deeb stressed to her that their new colleague had friends in high places.

His co-workers did not see much of the man from Tehran in the months that followed, and the few times that Mousavi was at the office in Hillevåg, he kept a low profile.

He never divulged to the ordinary staff members at GNRD that he had grown up with a dramatic back-story. A tragedy that still – more than thirty years later – casts a dark shadow over the relationship between Israel and Iran.

Facsimile of ifpnews.com

Kidnapped? Executed?

On 4 July 1982, three Iranian diplomats and a photographer from an Iranian news agency got into a car in Damascus, Syria. The diplomats were on their way to Iran’s embassy in Beirut, but never arrived.

At a checkpoint on the outskirts of the Lebanese capital, the car carrying the four Iranians was stopped by the Christian Phalangists, a Lebanese militia fighting in the Lebanese civil war. The soldiers, under the leadership of Samir Geagea, were collaborating with Israel, which had invaded Lebanon some weeks earlier. Today, Geagea is leader of the party Lebanese Forces, which has three ministers in the Lebanese government.

What happened to the four Iranian citizens is still an unanswered question, but neither the Iranian authorities nor their families have heard from them since. There is much to indicate that members of the militia executed them shortly after their abduction, but Iran has never accepted this explanation. They believe that it is just as likely that the diplomats and the photographer were handed over to the Israelis, and that the four of them have been imprisoned by their arch-rival ever since.

The Iranian authorities have marked the event every year since then, and have issued communiqués demanding answers from Israel about what actually happened.

One of the four men in the car was chargé d’affaires at the embassy in Beirut, Seyed Mousen Mousavi, the father of the man with the gentle face who arrived at the human rights organisation’s offices in Hillevåg in the summer of 2014.

Jarle Aasland

Employed – but did was he working?

In May 2015, when Norwegian police moved against Global Network for Rights and Development, Seyed Raed Mousavi was away. Scarcely any of his new co-workers at the human rights organisation, whose headquarters had then grown to well over forty staff, had even seen the Iranian. Most of those Aftenbladet has spoken to had never even heard his name.

Those who had seen him, however, never saw him doing work for the organisation.

The Iranian was registered with a telephone number and place of residence at the home of Loai Deeb in Sola, but the GNRD president has not been willing to provide any details of the human rights expert he employed in 2014. Deeb is now being prosecuted by Økokrim for having smuggled the Iranian into Norway by creating a false contract of employment.

Gone without a trace

So who was Seyed Raed Mousavi?

A key government source tells Aftenbladet that he was probably an Iranian agent who used the human rights organisation in Norway to enter the Schengen area. He remains untraceable. Security forces in several countries have sought him without success.

«A parallel investigation was not opened by the Police Security Service (PST, roughly equivalent to MI5 in the United Kingdom, or the Department of Homeland Security in the United States) in connection to this case. This, however, does not mean that there is no information in the case that may be relevant to PST,» Director of Information Martin Bernsen tells Aftenbladet.

PST does not wish to expand upon this response.

The Norwegian Intelligence Service does not wish to comment on Seyed Mousavi, according to Head of Communications Kim Gulbrandsen.

This week the prosecution of Loai Deeb started at Stavanger city court. There, an exasperated Deeb claimed that Mousavi has been in Tehran until recently, but that he has now vanished without a trace.

«He has probably been given a death sentence. Økokrim has to take responsibility for that,» said Deeb.

Documents were presented in court that Deeb and his defence counsel believe shows that the Iranian citizen already had a Schengen visa before he was employed at GNRD.

Unease in Geneva

Loai Deeb and the Iranian also share another back-story, for which we have to return to Geneva. In March 2010 a group of Iranians founded the human rights organisation International Institute for Peace, Justice and Human Rights (IIPJHR) in the Swiss capital. The organisation’s president was called Seyed Mousavi.

It wasn’t long before the new organisation attracted attention. In November of the same year, IIPJHR invited Julian Assange to the UN building in Geneva. The controversial Wikileaks founder had just released documents revealing several unfortunate aspects of American warmongering in Iraq. A commentator in the magazine Forbes was one of many who protested that a kind of «diplomatic court case» was being held against the United States at the UN building in Geneva under the sponsorship of the Iranian organisation.

A couple of years later – at the end of February 2013, just after Deeb had made his first attempts to bring the IIPJHR founder Seyed Mousavi to Norway – the organisation landed in the spotlight once again. IIPJHR had then rented space in Geneva for a meeting about the situation in Syria. According to the Swiss newspaper Le Courier, a number of demonstrators gathered there because the event was being supported both by groups backing President Bashar al-Assad and figures on the far right.

The unease surrounding the organisation didn’t deter Loai Deeb from working closer with IIPJHR. In autumn 2013, the money from the Middle East had started to arrive in GNRD’s account. In October Deeb’s human rights organisation was also added to the Swiss business register. Not long after, GNRD and the Scandinavian Institute for Human Rights, which he was running alongside the prominent Syrian activist Haytham Manna, both moved into the same office block as IIPJHR – just next to the UN building in Geneva.

The battle for Syria

But Deeb had plans to expand his human rights empire. Three weeks after the Iranian Seyed Mousavi was granted a work permit for GNRD in Norway, the man from Sola assumed control of all of IIPJHR. While he became the organisation’s general secretary, his spouse and several others from GNRD circles joined him on the board.

According to Loai Deeb, the same sponsor supports and sustains the three organisations he has been involved with in Geneva. GNRD, IIPJHR and SIHR all operated from the same office building in the Swiss capital.

In its work, GNRD was at least as concerned with Syria as it was about Palestine. A review of GNRD’s website conducted by the former Guardian journalist Brian Whitaker in the summer of 2015 showed that it published 112 articles concerning Syria on the internet. The majority of them involved Haytham Manna and his Kurdish partner in the Democratic Union Party (PYD). In comparison, there were only 42 articles in which Palestine was mentioned.

«I don’t really know what it was about Haytham Manna. I felt his shadow hanging over GNRD the entire time, even though I sensed that he didn’t want to be linked to us too closely. He was clearly Deeb’s mentor. He was the one who understood how non-governmental organisations operate, and the one who knew people,» says a former GNRD staff member who was close to the operation’s leadership.

In the international media, Haytham Manna is deeply involved in the peace solutions that the Russians and Iran are working towards. As early as November 2011, the British Daily Telegraph reported that Iran had had meetings with Haytham Manna on the situation in Syria. For large parts of the Syrian opposition, this was a foolish move since the Iranians were one of President Assad’s most important backers.

Is the human rights network Deeb has built up part of a plan to secure a peaceful solution in which Iran and Russia maintain their influence in Syria, with or without Bashar al-Assad in power? Could it be that the money that poured into accounts at SR Bank stemmed from Moscow, Tehran or Damascus? And are Mohammed Dahlan and the UAE involved all the same?

Ebrahim Noroozi / AP

New alliances

Alliances in the Middle East can change quickly. In March 2016 something happened that had not been easy to predict just a few months earlier. According to the New York Times, the United Arab Emirates and the regime in Egypt were contributing towards a peace initiative for Syria that was also to the liking of both the Russians and the Iranians.

With a great deal of fanfare, a new Syrian party was being launched in the Egyptian capital, Cairo. The party would be led by one of Syria’s foremost opposition politicians from the early years of the civil war, but the guests at the ceremony for the Syria’s Tomorrow Movement were not exactly President Bashar al-Assad’s worst enemies, either.

In attendance were the Russian government and political leaders from Syria who were acceptable to both Assad and the Kurdish representatives. To mark the occasion, the Egyptian government also made an appearance.

According to Le Monde, the UAE is aiding the new party’s armed wing. The soldiers of Syria’s Tomorrow Movement do not fight against Assad’s forces. They exclusively combat IS and extremist Islamist groups in the eastern part of the country. According to the French newspaper, the UAE plays a role in influencing the Syria negotiations at the expense of Qatar, which has spent billions backing some of the rebel groups that have fought hardest against the Syrian dictator.

Syria’s tomorrow

It is then perhaps not so strange that Mohammed Dahlan, according to several media sources, turned up at the ceremony for the new party. Moreover, according to the New Arab, Dahlan met both the new party leader and another opposition leader – who is no enemy of President Assad – in a Cairo hotel room to discuss the founding of the new party. This is said to have occurred under the auspices of the Egyptian intelligence services.

In the summer of 2018, negotiations on Syria took place in Sochi, Russia. The objective was to establish a committee of Syrian opposition politicians who can come together to find a peaceful solution that the Assad regime can also accept. Thanks to military assistance from the Russians and the Iran-backed Hizbollah militia, the Syrian dictator has now gained a better negotiating position than at any other time in the civil war.

Both Russian and Iranian negotiators were, of course, present during the Sochi conference.

Three Syrian groups were invited to a joint meeting with top Russian representatives on the first day of the congress. One of them was a leader from what is called the Moscow Platform. Another led a delegation from Syria’s Tomorrow, the party that was formed in Cairo two years earlier.

The third was a man who is under investigation by Swiss police in connection to his links to a Norwegian citizen from Sola. Haytham Manna has a lot on his plate.

Three men are sitting in a car in the darkness outside the low brick building housing a retail store in Lura, a district of Stavangers neighbouring town Sandnes. It is after closing time and the car park is empty of other vehicles.

One of them, a big man with a gruff voice, has a clear message for the youngest in the car.

«If you’ve even thought about it, and I’m talking about influencing witnesses, threatening witnesses, even killing witnesses or somebody who knows too much about the case...cut it out!»

The alarm bells rang a few weeks earlier at the Section for Organised Crime at police headquarters on Lagårds Road, Stavanger. Officials working on Stavanger’s most serious crimes received a tip-off via an informant about a man seeking help from several people in notorious circles. According to the tip-off, he needed help to take someone out.

Anders Minge

Even for the officers in the Section for Organised Crime, it is a rare to be presented with stories about an attempt to contract a hitman. What made this case even more unusual was that officials believed that the plan could be connected to an organisation that was supposed to be fighting for human rights.

The individual who, according to information, was looking for a killer was an employee at the headquarters of Global Network for Rights and Development on Kvaleberg Road in Hillevåg. Furthermore, he had close ties to the organisation’s leadership, who were already under police investigation.

GNRD had serious issues. The year before, Økokrim had moved against the organisation. After the raid an apparently endless stream of money from the Middle East had gradually dried up. It had created big problems for an organisation that had grown big in record time. How would the bills be paid now?

Among senior management, an all-out dispute had erupted between President Loai Deeb, on the one hand, and several other managers on the other. Deeb refused to be pushed out of GNRD. Many resigned from the organisation before a compromise was struck in which a female manager from GNRD in Dubai would assume responsibility for the finances. According to a letter to the staff, Deeb, «in accordance with the sponsors’ wishes,» would continue as president.

Aftenbladet has long attempted to make contact with the Emirati woman, who was given the title General Manager. She shows up in relation to GNRD in 2013, the same year that the flow of money to Norway took off. On her Facebook page she reveals that she formerly worked for Dubai Holding, an investment company controlled by the Emirati royal family. The woman has not responded to any of Aftenbladet’s enquiries.

The reorganisation didn’t help. The financier had lost all faith that it was worth spending any more money on the human rights organisation in Stavanger.

For the staff, the situation became hopeless. The atmosphere in the entire organisation turned sour. The failure since January 2016 to pay out so much as a single krone in salary to the headquarters’ employees did nothing to improve the situation.

GNRD

In Stavanger, photographer Thomas Bechmann was frustrated, like many of his colleagues. What had until the spring of 2015 been a dream job with a good salary, an international working environment and exciting trips abroad had become a penniless nightmare. The employees were pressured to take part in the war of words that GNRD had entered into against the Norwegian authorities in the wake of the police raid – in many cases against their will. Some chose to quit. Others were made redundant. Some engaged the services of lawyers. For his part, Bechmann warned management that he was considering going to the Norwegian Labour Inspection Authority.

In March, in the heat of the police investigation into the laundering of millions of kroner, conflicts at the highest level, and a working environment in which the employees did not trust their bosses, the police in Stavanger received information from an informant that one individual with links to GNRD was looking for a hitman.

The source, which the police assessed as reliable on the basis of previous experience, alleged that one individual with too much knowledge about the human rights organisation was about to be killed. The target was never named. The GNRD employee was said to have called upon several characters with extensive criminal records.

Lars Idar Waage

«We actually thought that the whole thing seemed quite unlikely because, as far as we know, there’s no market for contract killers in this city. But we couldn’t do nothing. Somebody’s life could be in danger because he was in possession of compromising information about GNRD. There were rumours about an assassination. So what we concluded was that this was an individual who knew something about where the money that had been financing the organisation was really coming from,» says Bjørn Vidar Bollestad, section leader for organised crime in the South-West police district.

The police were never able to find out who was marked down to be killed, but they conducted a series of investigations. Thomas Bechmann received a visit from the official at the Section for Organised Crime during his Easter holidays.

«They were wondering whether I or any of my colleagues had felt threatened recently. I know the police have asked the same question to other co-workers. But in any case, I never have,» says Bechmann.

In April police decided to give the man who was allegedly looking for a hitman a direct message that they were onto him. At the same time, they attempted to recruit him as an informant. But the individual made sure to record the meeting with the undercover policemen on his telephone. He completely rejects the claims that he was involved in seeing to it that someone got killed.

Aftenbladet is not aware of any evidence that connects Loai Deeb to the alleged search for a hitman. The GNRD president is categorical that he was unaware about any such thing taking place.

Two months later, Thomas Bechmann had had enough of waiting for his money. At the end of June he applied to the courts to declare his employer bankrupt. That was the end for the human rights organisation in Hillevåg.

But Deeb still has friends.

Jarle Aasland

Gaza, November 2017

The Palestinian journalist asks our driver if he is armed. He turns around and says apologetically that we ought to have an armed escort when driving to Rafah, at the very south of the Gaza Strip. The journalist grabs at the glove compartment, but the driver stops him.

«You don’t want to know,» says the driver.

He puts on some loud Turkish music to lighten the atmosphere. The string instruments and shrill voices ring across the flat landscape as a bend in the road takes us inland and we see Rafah towering up ahead. The city, squeezed up against the border wall with Egypt, is marked by unemployment rates of over thirty per cent and an immense camp for the terrorist group Islamic Jihad.

«This is a terrorist hellhole,» says our Palestinian colleague.

It was in a district of Rafah that Loai Mohammed Deeb was born in the summer of 1975. It is a stark contrast to the life of luxury he would go on to experience forty years later, when GNRD was at its height.

Jarle Aasland

In the shadows, not far from the three-storey brick building that was Loai Deeb’s home, a group of older gentlemen are sitting, putting the world to rights. They know full well who the GNRD president is.

«Loai,» says one of them, «he’s like a son to me.»

«He’s like a son for all of us,» says another.

«We’re all proud of Loai,» declares a third old man.

In 2002, Loai Deeb arrived in a far-off land with empty pockets. Thirteen years later he had built up an international human rights organisation with its headquarters in Hillevåg and seven offices in six other countries. Then came the police raid that changed everything.

The old men in the shadows in Rafah have learned what happened in Stavanger.

«Someone has stabbed Loai in the back,» they say.

For his part, Deeb is ready to take up the struggle to clear his name and show the old men in is hometown that they are right. He thinks that Israel, Qatar and the forces of the Brotherhood want to destroy both him and his organisation, and they have been aided and abetted by the Norwegian authorities. But it is all going to backfire on them.

During a conference at the UN building in Geneva in the autumn of 2015, Loai Deeb warned that this case would become Norway’s Watergate.

«I am certain that, in the end, if we have the will to fight to achieve justice, what we are now being subjected to will lead to improvements in Norway. And, after this, we are going to have...I see, I see it with my own eyes, this is going to become GNRD-gate.»

UPDATE:

This article was originally published in Norwegian on the 21st of September 2018. One month later Loai Deeb was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail by the District Court of Stavanger.

The former President of GNRD was found guilty as charged for several forms of fakery. Part of this deception was connected with GNRD's efforts to gain official recognition from ECOSOC, the UN's Economic and Social Council.

Among the documents that helped secure ECOSOC's recognition was a set of accounts for GNRD's Jordan office, purportedly verified by an auditing firm which turned out to have been unregistered and had a phone number that didn't work. In its written judgment, the Norwegian court concluded that the audit report was false and had been produced by Deeb and his staff to mislead the UN in connection with the ECOSOC application.

Another document presented in support of the ECOSOC application was a fake contract with a South African company, Water and Sanitation Services. This was supposedly an agreement whereby GNRD would sponsor water projects carried out by the firm in Chad, Congo, Cameroon and the Central African Republic – but the firm denies all knowledge.

Later on, the fake water contract also provided cover for Deeb's online gambling. According to court documents used around $1.2 million of GNRD's funds for this activity. Payments to gaming companies were disguised in GNRD's accounts as payments for African water projects.

As a result of the police raid on his home, Deeb was also found to have imported large amounts of gold without declaring it to customs. A safe in his house contained three kilograms of gold jewellery with a precious-metal value of about $120,000. On a separate charge he was convicted of giving false information to Norwegian immigration authorities in connection with a residence permit for an Iranian who was purportedly working for GNRD. This is the same Iranian citizen that is claimed by some to have been an Iranian agent.

Loai Deeb, who has denied all accusations, appealed the verdict.