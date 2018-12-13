GNRD: Where did the money come from?

Loai Deeb's sponsors

Two Syria born brothers in the United Arab Emirates appear in almost all of the companies that have transferred around 140 million NOK (more than 15,5 million euros) to bank accounts controlled by Loai Deeb in Norway.

When Økokrim in May 2018 charged Deeb for several accounts of white collar crime, forgery and human trafficking, the prosecutor chose to concentrate on alleged criminal offenses committed in Norway. The police gave up on exposing the mysterious sponsors in the UAE. The decision was made because Abu Dhabi authorities never replied to Økokrim's requests for assistance in the investigation.

Thus, Norwegian police chose to dismiss the case against Deeb's human rights organisation, even though they believe Global Network for Rights and Development (GNRD) was set up as a money laundering instrument.

Privat

Aftenbladet has mapped the cash flow from accounts abroad to accounts controlled by Deeb in Norway. The investigation shows that the two brothers Abdel Wahab Moukaid and Safouh Moukaid appear alone or together in five of the companies that have transferred funds to Deeb’s accounts. From their lack of activity, the sponsors appear to be nothing more than straw companies.

The two Moukaid brothers have been involved in Advance Security Technology (AST), Lana Interiors, MGS General Trading and Yana Moving. In addition, both AST and Lana are reported to Norwegian tax authorities as the major customers which allegedly made Loai Deeb's consulting company in the UAE a huge success. This company also appears to be nothing more than a straw company.

Both brothers have declined to answer questions posed to them by Aftenbladet.

“I'm sorry, but I do not know the Global Network for Rights and Development, and I do not know how to help you. Sorry again,” Abdel Wahab Moukaid wrote in response to a question sent to him via Facebook.

“According to several documents, companies owned by you and your brother are the main sponsors of GNRD,” Aftenbladet answered. We asked for a telephone number where we could reach him.

Instead, Abdel Wahab Moukaid blocked Aftenbladet’s journalists on Facebook. His brother Safouh did the same, without ever answering Aftenbladet's enquiries.

There are few traces of the two brothers on the internet. On his Facebook page, Abdel Wahad Moukaid writes that he has studied electronics at a university in Algeria. He is also listed in the company register in Belgium, with a company that is now bankrupt. This company has also sent money to GNRD. Sources Aftenbladet has been in touch with, tells us that Abdel Wahad has lived on and off in Brussels, where he is registered with a telephone number.

There is also a LinkedIn-profile in the name of Moukaid Abdelwahad, registered in Brussels. Moukaid claims to have work experience from a company called AST. However, the link on the profile is referring to a much larger Israeli company (Advanced Semiconductor Technology), which has the same initials as the GNRD-sponsor Advance Security Technology in Dubai.

Privat

For Safouh Moukaid, there are even fewer listings online. But even though he has blocked his friends list on Facebook for public access, several of his still open posts show that he knows at least three of Loai Deeb's close relatives. One of these is an older brother of Loai, who also lives in the Stavanger area.

Loai Deeb tells Aftenbladet that he knows the Moukaid brothers because his own company Deeb Consulting has done work for their businesses in the UAE.

“These are people who have donated money for a good cause. I do not want to make any trouble for them.”

He says it was the Økokrim investigation that scared the sponsors from further cooperation. The Moukaid brothers have never been questioned by Norwegian police. According to Deeb, one of the reasons for not meeting with the investigators is because they fear the consequences of being drawn into the GNRD case.

Deeb Consulting FZE

Headquarters: United Arab Emirates.

Loai Deeb’s consulting company in the United Arab Emirates. Registered in the Ras Al Khaimah Free Trade Zone. In the register Loai Deeb is listed as general manager, but it is one of his brothers (resident of the UAE) who has signed a sponsorship agreement with GNRD as managing director of Deeb Consulting. The sponsorship agreement is dated 3 February 2014.

Deeb Consulting FZE is 100 percent owned by Loai Deeb. Aftenbladet has not, through its investigations, found any information on when the company was established, either from publicly available registers or from Deeb Consulting's website. The first hits from Deeb Consulting’s website on Wayback’s internet archive are from September 2014.

Deeb’s company in the UAE transferred around NOK 29 million to GNRD and just over NOK 1 million to Loai Deeb’s personal account in just a few months from March 2014. The company’s website states that Deeb Consulting is offering corporate advice, but the text used on the website is apparently copied directly from similar businesses in the US. The only thing that has been changed is that Loai Deeb's name is inserted and that "USA" has been exchanged with "Emirates."

Loai Deeb did not want to provide any details of Deeb Consulting when he was interviewed by Aftenbladet, as he claims it would be a violation of the laws of the United Arab Emirates to provide information "about the company, its employees and customers." For the same reason, he does not want to say anything about Deeb Consulting’s accounting figures.

"All I can say about Deeb Consulting is that it was a company that had success in its work," Deeb writes in an email to Aftenbladet.

However, in information submitted to the Norwegian tax authorities, Deeb Consulting reports to have earned its money by helping two Emirate companies with a "product launch". The two companies are reported to be Advance Security Technology FZE and Lana Interiors LLC - which were also the main sponsors of Deeb's human rights organisation in Hillevåg.

Deeb Consulting is no longer in business.

Advance Security Technology FZERegistered in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.Syrian-born Abdel Wahab Mokaid is listed as director and sole proprietor. The company claims to be handling imports of electronic parts and equipment, including security equipment. AST apparently has no website, nor any other activity on the internet.

Abdel Wahab Moukaid's brother, Safouh Moukaid, has signed a sponsorship agreement with GNRD as chairman of AST (See more about Safouh under Lana Interiors.)

Norway has a register for transactions of money from abroad to Norwegian bank accounts (Valutaregisteret). In this register the AST Dubai branch is listed with the same office address as Lana Interiors, which also was one of GNRD's largest sponsors.

AST transferred nearly NOK 61 million to Norway from October 2013 to April 2015. More than 40 million went to GNRD's accounts in SR-Bank. The rest went to other accounts controlled by Loai Deeb. NOK 3.7 million was used in 2013 to cover the GNRD president’s internet gambling debt.

Dun & Bradstreet, a corporation that offers information on commercial credit as well as reports on businesses, failed to get in touch with AST or any of the persons registered as directors or board members.

Aftenbladet has had contact with Abdel Wahab Moukaid on Facebook. He declined any knowledge of GNRD. Then he blocked Aftenbladet's journalists. The company does not seem to have had any website online.

Lana Interiors

Registered in Dubai.

Apparently created to do business in art and interior items.

Safouh Moukaid (brother of Abdel Wahab Moukaid, see AST) is listed as director and partner of the company. The other partner in Lana is also a Syrian citizen.

Lana transferred NOK 1.2 million to GNRD in 2014. In addition, NOK 3.5 million was transferred to Deeb's private account during the same period. Safouh Moukaid has also personally transferred more than 3 million to accounts in Norway controlled by Deeb.

Neither Aftenbladet nor Dun & Bradstreet, which has made a report for Aftenbladet, have succeeded in getting in touch with Lana or the company’s listed contact persons. The company's license in Dubai expired in 2015, so Lana apparently does not exist anymore. The company has also not had a website since an entry in the internet archive Wayback shows the website was suspended in August 2015.

Safouh Moukaid has not answered Aftenbladet's repeated enquiries. Aftenbladet’s journalists are now blocked from contacting him on Facebook.

Three of Loai Deeb's brothers have been active on Safouh Moukaid's Facebook profile. One of the brothers, living in Norway, apparently knows the GNRD sponsor. This brother has never worked at the human rights organisation in Stavanger, nor in any other of Loai Deeb’s organisations.

MGS General Trading FZE

Registered in Hamriyah Free Zone in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Public records contain no information about the owners.

Transferred nearly NOK 13.4 million to GNRD and accounts controlled by Deeb during the period January to May 2015. Around NOK 2.4 million went to Deeb directly.

Transferred NOK 11 million to GNRD in the first half of 2015. Loai Deeb received on his accounts just over 2.4 million from MGS.

Aftenbladet tried to call one of MGS General Trading’s phone numbers, listed in a public directory in the UAE. A woman who said she was Safouh Moukaid’s (see AST and Lana) wife answered Aftenbladets call. Even though she answered a phone that was registered to MGS General Trading, she does not know anything about this company. The woman said she would ask Safouh to call us back. Safouh never returned our call.

Neither did Safouh Moukaid respond to emails or other enquiries from Aftenbladet.

Yana Moving SCRL

Car dealership/movers agency in Brussels. Bankrupt in June 2016.

The owner was Abdelwahab Moukaid, according to the Belgian Companies House.

Has transferred NOK 181,000 to GNRD.

Al Mezmaah Studies & Research Centre

Created in Dubai in May 2012.

In August 2013, the centre transferred about 800,000 kroner to GNRD.

Mezmaah claims to be an independent centre, but according to English journalist Brian Whitaker, it is particularly active in campaigns against the Muslim Brotherhood. According to Whitaker, there are references between the disputed Palestinian strongman Mohammed Dahlan and the centre. Whitaker refers to an article on Mezmaah's website, where Dahlan is hailed for his hard line against the brotherhood. The article has later been removed from the website. According to the Middle East Monitor, Dahlan collaborated with Mezmaah and the UAE crown prince on a plan to worsen the relationship between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

GNRD

The founder of the centre, Salem Humaid, has had central public positions in the UAE. He has both won a Scientology church award for human rights, and has himself awarded scientologists prizes.

Aftenbladet has not received any reply from Al-Mezmaah to email requests. Loai Deeb tells Aftenbladet that the centre transferred money to GNRD as support for the preparation of a conference on terrorism. The conference was held in Geneva in 2015 - just over three months before Økokrim acted against GNRD in Stavanger.

GNRD

Others

On its website, these companies are also named as sponsors of GNRD: Kaoud Law, My Dream and Action Design. It is hard to find traces of these companies online. There are also no money transfers to GNRD/Deeb from companies with these names.