If you come on a boat, you can se Tongue Nose Fire in the minute you come into the By Fjord. It is the white building on your steer board side of the boat.

The fire was builded in 1828 fore that boats not should sail right on land. Of curse, the fjord is enough so broad accurate here in the start, but you can be unhappy sometimes and miss the sea.

By the side of the Whist Hole, Tongue Nose Fire is the most famous place in whole Ran a Berg, a small commune out fore Stavanger. Ran a berg often call itself «the Green Village», which is logical, because it is most famous for its parsill. And every spring, there is a farmer in Ran a berg who have early potatoes, so when he comes on the slot in Oslo, he gives it to the king.

Through the 1980’s and 1990’s Norway automated the fires all over the country. Then also Tongue Nose Fire went out of business and became a cultural institution. Today it is a fire museum, in nested accurate how it was in 1930 when the master of fire lived there.

To go to Ran a berg, you just drive north. If you come in a hole, you have gone to far. You should take off the road before that.

The natives of Ran a berg are mostly friendly, but it is a good idea not to upset the locals. If you come fore new years night, pass on fore the rockets, which makes the whole area unsafe. Now in the summertime is always a good time to discover the area.

Good tour!