If you come on a boat, the Skagen Kay is on the other side of the water. It is there where the local siddises sits and drink in the summer, when the sun is out, and they play the local hymn “Tore Seaweed” really high on the stereo and all sings with.

In the old days, the Skagen Kay was full of boats some came in, and loaded goods on the kay. To and with trains went on the kay, but that was before. Only cars and foot walkers can go there now, and some times when there is festivals - like the Happy Food - in the summer, not even cars are allowed.

The old water hole Dickens used to lay as long in as you can come, but it is not there now. Longer out, you can find Beverly Hills Fun Pub - a typical ale place - up called after a neighbourhood in Los Angeles. So that must be glamorous. Whole out you now find Heidi´s Bier Bar, a typical after ski place, but some is a little bit far from the mountains. But, you know, to tross for the geographical misunderstanding, she Heidi can be nice for that.

Maybe it is a waterski after ski place. Ha-ha. That was only humour also.

If you not come on a boat, you can walk down the stairs in front of the Doom Church and suddenly be where Dickens was. Or you can come in a car, and park it under the Whale Berg.

Many people think that the Skagen Kay has its name because that it lays where the danish boat came in the old days, but that is not true. Skagen factical means nose, in old norwegian. So in modern times, we should call it the Nose Kay, but that is another case.

From the Skagen Kay you can also take the tourist boat to Floor and Feather or the Preaching Stool.

Good tour!