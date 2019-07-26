Woland is a city deal almost in the middle of Stavanger, and the Woland Tower - or the Woland Pipe, some it is also called on peoples mouth - tops the whole city deal. From the place by the tower, you have a beautiful outlook to almost whole Stavanger.

In the old days, there was a pool by the tower, but when it was hard times, a lot of people casted themselves into the pool, so the city mured it again. There was also a fire watch in the tower, and a restaurant where folks could eat food.

During the second world war, the tower was used by the tuskers who occupied whole Norway. In later years the tower was used by radio amateurs, who are probably really bad in listening to radio. In all falls, not so good some radio professionals.

If you come on a boat, you just walk on the right side of the Broad Water, and foreby the old turnhall, when you come to Cannot. Then start walking up The Museum Street and up over the roads of Woland. Once you come on the top, you are there. If you husked to take with you a food pack, this is a nice place to eat and look out. If the weather is fine, of curse.

Down fore the tower, you will find the Woland woods, which has big trees. In the summertime, there is a rock festival in the woods, called Marbles. If you have good time, you can foreleng the walk through the woods and down to the Moose water, but pass you for the cars on the motorway. Use a bro.

By the Moose water there is a bathing pool called The Olding. There you can take a bath or a steam bath if you want to, but pass you for the fucked the commune found by the pool. It may be dangerous to your health.

Good tour!