Magnus Carlsen tangerte superrekord: – Han spiller for historiebøkene

BREAKING: Carlsen has tied Ding's streak of 100 games without a loss by beating Matlakov in R10 of #IOMchess after 80 moves. His score since July 31st 2018, 446 days ago, is +33 =67 -0 against an average rating of 2757. Ding's score was +29 =71 -0 against an average of 2699. pic.twitter.com/aj1Ssm1bKD