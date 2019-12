Haaland foran et hav av verdensstjerner på eksklusiv liste

Håland situation, right now...



Bid from Man United.

Bid from Juventus.

Bid from Leipzig.

Bid from Borussia Dortmund.



He’s going to decide soon with his family and Raiola.

Ole knows he wants to play. He wants to be a starter.

That will be the key of his next move.

🇳🇴⏳ #Haaland