Manchester United-Leeds i åpningen
Ole Gunnar Solskjærs Manchester United åpner hjemme mot Leeds, og Liverpool har bortekamp mot Norwich i Premier League-starten i august.
Sesongen innledes lørdag 14. august. Siste serierunde spilles 22. mai 2022, opplyser Premier League onsdag.
For første serierunde er alle kampene foreløpig satt opp den 14. august. I begynnelsen av juli blir det klart hvilke av disse kampene som flyttes til andre dager/tidspunkter enn lørdag kl. 16.00.
Brentford-Arsenal
Burnley -Brighton
Chelsea-Crystal Palace
Everton -Southampton
Leicester City -Wolves
Man Utd-Leeds
Newcastle-West Ham
Norwich City-Liverpool
Spurs-Man City
Watford-Aston Villa
Virkelighetens «Moneyball» til Premier League: Brentford rykker opp
Når det gjelder kampene mellom de to klubbene som har flest tilhengere i Norge, Manchester United og Liverpool, er kampene satt opp slik:
23. oktober: Manchester United-Liverpool.
19. mars: Liverpool-Manchester United.
Ligamester Manchester City åpner sesongen borte mot Tottenham - noe som er storkampen i den første serierunden. Pep Guardiolas mannskap tok en overlegen seier sist sesong - 12 poeng foran nabo og sølvvinner Manchester United.
Solskjærs lag møter ingen av de andre «seks store» og heller ikke Leicester (nummer fem sist sesong) i de første kampene av 2021/22-sesongen: Leeds (h), Southampton (b), Wolverhampton (h), Newcastle (h), West Ham (b) og Aston Villa (h).
Over 20.000 protesterer på prisøkning: TV 2 snur ikke
Her er hele terminlisten:
1. runde (14. august):
Brentford – Arsenal, Burnley – Brighton, Chelsea – Crystal Palace, Everton – Southampton, Leicester – Wolverhampton, Manchester United – Leeds, Newcastle – West Ham, Norwich – Liverpool, Tottenham – Manchester City, Watford – Aston Villa.
2. runde (21. august):
Arsenal – Chelsea, Aston Villa – Newcastle, Brighton – Watford, Crystal Palace – Brentford, Leeds – Everton, Liverpool – Burnley, Manchester City – Norwich, Southampton – Manchester United, West Ham – Leicester, Wolverhampton – Tottenham.
3. runde (28. august):
Aston Villa – Brentford, Brighton – Everton, Burnley – Leeds, Liverpool – Chelsea, Manchester City – Arsenal, Newcastle – Southampton, Norwich – Leicester, Tottenham – Watford, West Ham – Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton – Manchester United.
4. runde (11. september):
Arsenal – Norwich, Brentford – Brighton, Chelsea – Aston Villa, Crystal Palace – Tottenham, Everton – Burnley, Leeds – Liverpool, Leicester – Manchester City, Manchester United – Newcastle, Southampton – West Ham, Watford – Wolverhampton.
5. runde (18. september):
Aston Villa – Everton, Brighton – Leicester, Burnley – Arsenal, Liverpool – Crystal Palace, Manchester City – Southampton, Newcastle – Leeds, Norwich – Watford, Tottenham – Chelsea, West Ham – Manchester United, Wolverhampton – Brentford.
6. runde (25. september):
Arsenal – Tottenham, Brentford – Liverpool, Chelsea – Manchester City, Crystal Palace – Brighton, Everton – Norwich, Leeds – West Ham, Leicester – Burnley, Manchester United – Aston Villa, Southampton – Wolverhampton, Watford – Newcastle.
7. runde (2. oktober):
Brighton – Arsenal, Burnley – Norwich, Chelsea – Southampton, Crystal Palace – Leicester, Leeds – Watford, Liverpool – Manchester City, Manchester United – Everton, Tottenham – Aston Villa, West Ham – Brentford, Wolverhampton – Newcastle.
8. runde (16. oktober):
Arsenal – Crystal Palace, Aston Villa – Wolverhampton, Brentford – Chelsea, Everton – West Ham, Leicester – Manchester United, Manchester City – Burnley, Newcastle – Tottenham, Norwich – Brighton, Southampton – Leeds, Watford – Liverpool.
9. runde (23. oktober):
Arsenal – Aston Villa, Brentford – Leicester, Brighton – Manchester City, Chelsea – Norwich, Crystal Palace – Newcastle, Everton – Watford, Leeds – Wolverhampton, Manchester United – Liverpool, Southampton – Burnley, West Ham – Tottenham.
10. runde (30. oktober):
Aston Villa – West Ham, Burnley – Brentford, Leicester – Arsenal, Liverpool – Brighton, Manchester City – Crystal Palace, Newcastle – Chelsea, Norwich – Leeds, Tottenham – Manchester United, Watford – Southampton, Wolverhampton – Everton.
11. runde (6. november):
Arsenal – Watford, Brentford – Norwich, Brighton – Newcastle, Chelsea – Burnley, Crystal Palace – Wolverhampton, Everton – Tottenham, Leeds – Leicester, Manchester United – Manchester City, Southampton – Aston Villa, West Ham – Liverpool
12. runde (20. november):
Aston Villa – Brighton, Burnley – Crystal Palace, Leicester – Chelsea, Liverpool – Arsenal, Manchester City – Everton, Newcastle – Brentford, Norwich – Southampton, Tottenham – Leeds, Watford – Manchester United, Wolverhampton – West Ham
13. runde (27. november):
Arsenal – Newcastle, Brentford – Everton, Brighton – Leeds, Burnley – Tottenham, Chelsea – Manchester United, Crystal Palace – Aston Villa, Leicester – Watford, Liverpool – Southampton, Manchester City – West Ham, Norwich – Wolverhampton
14. runde (30. november / 1. desember):
Aston Villa – Manchester City, Everton – Liverpool, Leeds – Crystal Palace, Manchester United – Arsenal, Watford – Chelsea, West Ham – Brighton, Wolverhampton – Burnley, Newcastle – Norwich, Southampton – Leicester, Tottenham – Brentford.
15. runde (4. desember):
Aston Villa – Leicester, Everton – Arsenal, Leeds – Brentford, Manchester United – Crystal Palace, Newcastle – Burnley, Southampton – Brighton, Tottenham – Norwich, Watford – Manchester City, West Ham – Chelsea, Wolverhampton – Liverpool.
16. runde (11. desember):
Arsenal – Southampton, Brentford – Watford, Brighton – Tottenham, Burnley – West Ham, Chelsea – Leeds, Crystal Palace – Everton, Leicester – Newcastle, Liverpool – Aston Villa, Manchester City – Wolverhampton, Norwich – Manchester United.
17. runde (14. desember / 15. desember):
Arsenal – West Ham, Brentford – Manchester United, Brighton – Wolverhampton, Burnley – Watford, Crystal Palace – Southampton, Leicester – Tottenham, Norwich – Aston Villa, Chelsea – Everton, Liverpool – Newcastle, Manchester City – Leeds.
18. runde (18. desember):
Aston Villa – Burnley, Everton – Leicester, Leeds – Arsenal, Manchester United – Brighton, Newcastle – Manchester City, Southampton – Brentford, Tottenham – Liverpool, Watford – Crystal Palace, West Ham – Norwich, Wolverhampton – Chelsea.
19. runde (26. desember):
Aston Villa – Chelsea, Brighton – Brentford, Burnley – Everton, Liverpool – Leeds, Manchester City – Leicester, Newcastle – Manchester United, Norwich – Arsenal, Tottenham – Crystal Palace, West Ham – Southampton, Wolverhampton – Watford.
20. runde (28. desember):
Arsenal – Wolverhampton, Brentford – Manchester City, Chelsea – Brighton, Crystal Palace – Norwich, Everton – Newcastle, Leeds – Aston Villa, Leicester – Liverpool, Manchester United – Burnley, Southampton – Tottenham, Watford – West Ham.
21. runde (1. januar):
Arsenal – Manchester City, Brentford – Aston Villa, Chelsea – Liverpool, Crystal Palace – West Ham, Everton – Brighton, Leeds – Burnley, Leicester – Norwich, Manchester United – Wolverhampton, Watford – Tottenham.
22. runde (15. januar):
Aston Villa – Manchester United, Brighton – Crystal Palace, Burnley – Leicester, Liverpool – Brentford, Manchester City – Chelsea, Manchester United – Watford, Norwich – Everton, Tottenham – Arsenal, West Ham – Leeds, Wolverhampton – Southampton.
23. runde (22. januar):
Arsenal – Burnley, Brentford – Wolverhampton, Chelsea – Tottenham, Crystal Palace – Liverpool, Everton – Aston Villa, Leeds – Newcastle, Leicester – Brighton, Manchester United – West Ham, Southampton – Manchester City, Watford – Norwich.
24. runde (8. februar / 9. februar):
Aston Villa – Leeds, Brighton – Chelsea, Burnley – Manchester United, Norwich – Crystal Palace, West Ham – Watford, Wolverhampton – Arsenal, Liverpool – Leicester, Manchester City – Brentford, Newcastle – Everton, Tottenham – Southampton.
25. runde (12. februar):
Brentford – Crystal Palace, Burnley – Liverpool, Chelsea – Arsenal, Everton – Leeds, Leicester – West Ham, Manchester United – Southampton, Newcastle – Aston Villa, Norwich – Manchester City, Tottenham – Wolverhampton, Watford – Brighton.
26. runde (19. februar)
Arsenal – Brentford, Aston Villa – Watford, Brighton – Burnley, Crystal Palace – Chelsea, Leeds – Manchester United, Liverpool – Norwich, Manchester City – Tottenham, Southampton – Everton, West Ham – Newcastle, Wolverhampton – Leicester.
27. runde (26. februar):
Arsenal – Liverpool, Brentford – Newcastle, Brighton – Aston Villa, Chelsea – Leicester, Crystal Palace – Burnley, Everton – Manchester City, Leeds – Tottenham, Manchester United – Watford, Southampton – Norwich, West Ham – Wolverhampton.
28. runde (5. mars):
Aston Villa – Southampton, Burnley – Chelsea, Leicester – Leeds, Liverpool – West Ham, Manchester City – Manchester United, Newcastle – Brighton, Norwich – Brentford, Tottenham – Everton, Watford – Arsenal, Wolverhampton – Crystal Palace.
29. runde (12. mars):
Arsenal – Leicester, Brentford – Burnley, Brighton – Liverpool, Chelsea – Newcastle, Crystal Palace – Manchester City, Everton – Wolverhampton, Leeds – Norwich, Manchester United – Tottenham, Southampton – Watford, West Ham – Aston Villa.
30. runde (19. mars):
Aston Villa – Arsenal, Burnley – Southampton, Leicester – Brentford, Liverpool – Manchester United, Manchester City – Brighton, Newcastle – Crystal Palace, Norwich – Chelsea, Tottenham – West Ham, Watford – Everton, Wolverhampton – Leeds.
31. runde (2. april):
Brighton – Norwich, Burnley – Manchester City, Chelsea – Brentford, Crystal Palace – Arsenal, Leeds – Southampton, Liverpool – Watford, Manchester United – Leicester, Tottenham – Newcastle, West Ham – Everton, Wolverhampton – Aston Villa.
32. runde (9. april):
Arsenal – Brighton, Aston Villa – Tottenham, Brentford – West Ham, Everton – Manchester United, Leicester – Crystal Palace, Manchester City – Liverpool, Newcastle – Wolverhampton, Norwich – Burnley, Southampton – Chelsea, Watford – Leeds.
33. runde (16. april):
Aston Villa – Liverpool, Everton – Crystal Palace, Leeds – Chelsea, Manchester United – Norwich, Newcastle – Leicester, Southampton – Arsenal, Tottenham – Brighton, Watford – Brentford, West Ham – Burnley, Wolverhampton – Manchester City.
34. runde (23. april):
Arsenal – Manchester United, Brentford – Tottenham, Brighton – Southampton, Burnley – Wolverhampton, Chelsea – West Ham, Crystal Palace – Leeds, Leicester – Aston Villa, Liverpool – Everton, Manchester City – Watford, Norwich – Newcastle.
35. runde (30. april):
Aston Villa – Norwich City, Everton – Chelsea, Leeds – Manchester City, Manchester United – Brentford, Newcastle – Liverpool, Southampton – Crystal Palace, Tottenham – Leicester, Watford – Burnley, West Ham – Arsenal, Wolverhampton – Brighton.
36. runde (7. mai):
Arsenal – Leeds, Brentford – Southampton, Brighton – Manchester United, Burnley – Aston Villa, Chelsea – Wolverhampton, Crystal Palace – Watford, Leicester – Everton, Liverpool – Tottenham, Manchester City – Newcastle, Norwich – West Ham.
37. runde (15. mai):
Aston Villa – Crystal Palace, Everton – Brentford, Leeds – Brighton, Manchester United – Chelsea, Newcastle – Arsenal, Southampton – Liverpool, Tottenham – Burnley, Watford – Leicester City, West Ham – Manchester City, Wolverhampton – Norwich.
38. runde (22. mai).
Arsenal – Everton, Brentford – Leeds, Brighton – West Ham, Burnley – Newcastle, Chelsea – Watford, Crystal Palace – Manchester United, Leicester – Southampton, Liverpool – Wolverhampton, Manchester City – Aston Villa, Norwich – Tottenham.
Premier League
|S
|V
|U
|T
|M
|P
|1
|Manchester City
|38
|27
|5
|6
|83 – 3251
|86
|2
|Manchester United
|38
|21
|11
|6
|73 – 4429
|74
|3
|Liverpool
|38
|20
|9
|9
|68 – 4226
|69
|4
|Chelsea
|38
|19
|10
|9
|58 – 3622
|67
|5
|Leicester City
|38
|20
|6
|12
|68 – 5018
|66
- Champions League
- Europaliga
- Conference League-kvalifisering
- Nedrykk
Mest lest akkurat nå
Kraftig smittehopp på Nord-Jæren: Mange smittetilfeller knyttes til utested
– Salget går strålende
To nye smittetilfeller i Time, ett i Gjesdal
Hagen var trist og kjedelig. For 25.000 kroner er den totalforvandlet.
Millionstøtte til lokale idrettslag, korps og kulturtilbud
Han blir Starts nye hovedtrener
Aftenbladet anbefaler
Hagen var trist og kjedelig. For 25.000 kroner er den totalforvandlet.
Den omkomne hadde jobbet i bedriften i 44 år: – Vi er sterkt preget av ulykken
Pøbels «The Lovers» fikk bare stå et døgn før det ble tilgriset igjen med samme rødmaling som sist
Lørdag kveld gjenopplevde Christer sin egen kollaps på fotballbanen