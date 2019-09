Ingebrigtsen-konkurrent bombardert med hatmeldinger fra nordmenn etter protesten

View this post on Instagram

I’ve worked harder than ever and it didn’t work out 🤷🏼‍♂️ 🔥 . . . . It was a bizarre night and never experienced post race emotion like it. This is what happened for me .... I placed 16th in the heats overall. Top 15 go through. I was pretty upset when it was confirmed that I wasn’t going into the final. 5 mins later I heard that on twitter @jakobing had stepped on the infield and was a potential DQ. I said nothing and let the IAAF officials do there job - I continued warm down and recovery. 30 minutes passed, I’m going back to the hotel and I get a message confirming Jakobs disqualification. I am in !!! I had a small q next to my name (meaning qualified). I did all my recovery and went to bed. A few messages came in saying the Norwegians had protested Jakob DQ - I would have done the same. I slept.... when I woke up I was told the protest was successful - so Jakob is in and sadly for me I am out. . . . . I wish Jakob all the best in the final 👍🏼 but to all the Norwegian’s ... I never knew I could receive so many hateful messages in such a short period 🥳😘 love you all . . #TeamNB #BionicButchy