Premier League direkte: Manchester United jakter Liverpool

Følg Manchester United mot Aston Villa her.
Siste innlegg
- DELFire endringer på laget siden sist for Solskjær.
- DELLukter veldig diamant fra Manchester United i dag. Trolig Fred som anker.
- DELBenk: Heaton, Taylor, Guilbert, Hause, Elmohamady, Nakamba, Ramsey, Hourihane, Davis
- DELAston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez – Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett – Douglas Luiz, McGinn – Traoré, Grealish, El Ghazi – Watkins
- DELBenk: Henderson, Alex Telles, Tuanzebe, James, Lingard, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Greenwood
- DELManchester United (4-1-2-1-2): De Gea – Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw – Fred – McTominay, Pogba - Fernandes – Rashford, Martial
- DELManchester United tar imot Aston Villa – og lagoppstillingene er rett om hjørnet her.
- DELHei og hå – og godt nytt år!
Premier League
|S
|V
|U
|T
|M
|P
|1
|Liverpool
|16
|9
|6
|1
|37 – 2017
|33
|2
|Manchester United
|15
|9
|3
|3
|31 – 238
|30
|3
|Everton
|16
|9
|3
|4
|26 – 197
|30
|4
|Leicester City
|16
|9
|2
|5
|29 – 209
|29
|5
|Aston Villa
|14
|8
|2
|4
|28 – 1414
|26
- Champions League
- Europaliga
- Nedrykk