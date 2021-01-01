Premier League direkte: Manchester United jakter Liverpool

Følg Manchester United mot Aston Villa her.

Foto: Vegard Wivestad Grøtt / Bildbyrån Norway

  • Aftenposten
Siste innlegg
  • DEL
    Fire endringer på laget siden sist for Solskjær.
  • DEL
    Lukter veldig diamant fra Manchester United i dag. Trolig Fred som anker.
  • DEL
    Benk: Heaton, Taylor, Guilbert, Hause, Elmohamady, Nakamba, Ramsey, Hourihane, Davis
  • DEL
    Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Martinez – Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett – Douglas Luiz, McGinn – Traoré, Grealish, El Ghazi – Watkins
  • DEL
    Benk: Henderson, Alex Telles, Tuanzebe, James, Lingard, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Greenwood
  • DEL
    Manchester United (4-1-2-1-2): De Gea – Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw – Fred – McTominay, Pogba - Fernandes – Rashford, Martial
  • DEL
    Manchester United tar imot Aston Villa – og lagoppstillingene er rett om hjørnet her.
  • DEL
    Hei og hå – og godt nytt år!
Publisert:
  1. Engelsk fotball
  2. Premier League
  3. Manchester United
  4. Webview

Premier League

SVUTMP
1Liverpool1696137201733
2Manchester United159333123830
3Everton169342619730
4Leicester City169252920929
5Aston Villa1482428141426
  • Champions League
  • Europaliga
  • Nedrykk

Mest debattert

  1. – Bruk munnbind på offentlig sted og begrens sosiale kontakter til 10 personer per uke

  2. 50 nye smittede i Stavanger

  3. Beskylder kommunedirektøren for å drive maktkamp

  4. Nattevaktene brukte ikke munnbind da de kom hjem til henne. Nå er 72-åringen utsatt for smitte