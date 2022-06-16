Dette er Manchester Citys første motstander
Erling Braut Haaland (21) kan komme til å få sin Premier League-debut mot West Ham den 7. august.
Det er nemlig Manchester Citys første motstander i sesongen 2022/23.
Terminlisten blir offentliggjort av Premier League torsdag formiddag. Den kan du lese her.
– Ikke noe lett sted å komme for Manchester City. Det er ingen «walk in the park» for Guardiola og Haaland å komme til West Ham, sier Viaplays Ørjan Bjørnstad i VGTVs sending.
Martin Ødegaard og Arsenal sesongåpner mot Crystal Palace (borte) allerede fredag den 5. august. Kristoffer Ajer og Brentford møter Newcastle borte den 6. august, mens Mohamed Elyounoussis Southampton starter borte mot Tottenham. Leeds møter Wolverhampton hjemme.
Ligamesteren møter ingen av «de seks store» i de seks første kampene. Her er Manchester Ciyts program:
- 7. august: West Ham (borte).
- 13. august: Bournemouth (hjemme).
- 20. august: Newcastle (borte).
- 27. august: Crystal Palace (hjemme).
- 31. august: Nottingham Forest (hjemme).
- 3. september: Aston Villa (borte).
Manchester City og Liverpool var i særklasse sist sesong - med de himmelblå ett poeng foran de rødkledde til slutt.
– Jeg har vanskelig for å se at noen vil kjempe med Manchester City og Liverpool, sier Ørjan Bjørnstad.
– Arsenal, Tottenham og Chelsea har ressursene til å ta opp kampen, selv om det ser ut til å stå mellom Liverpool og Manchester City, sier hans kollega Kasper Wikestad på VGTV.
Liverpools seks første kamper:
- 6. august: Fulham (borte).
- 13. august: Crystal Palace (hjemme).
- 20. august: Manchester United (borte).
- 27. august: Bournemouth (hjemme).
- 31. august: Newcastle (hjemme).
- 3. september: Everton (borte).
Manchester Uniteds seks første kamper:
- 7. august: Brighton (hjemme).
- 13. august: Brentford (borte).
- 20. august: Liverpool (hjemme).
- 27. august: Southampton (borte).
- 30. august: Leicester (borte).
- 3. september: Arsenal (hjemme).
Viaplay overtar
Viaplay overtar nå rettighetene til engelsk fotball i Norge. Kanalen V4 bytter navn til TV3+, og der vil det som hovedregel bli sendt én kamp åpent i hver serierunde - med en av de «seks store»-klubbene; Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea og Tottenham.
Hovedkanalen blir V Sport Premier League, der det vil være sending 24/7. I tillegg kommer fire andre premium-kanaler, og samtlige 380 ligakamper sendes på strømmetjenesten Viaplay.
Premier League varer helt til slutten av mai denne sesongen - som er avbrutt av fotball-VM i november/desember. Det gjør også at juleprogrammet ikke blir like omfattende som det pleier.
Hele terminlisten Premier League 2022/23:
Hvis ikke annet står, så går kampene kl. 16:00 norsk tid, 15:00 engelsk tid. Kamper kan bli flyttet, melder Premier League.
Fredag 5. august:
21:00 Crystal Palace-Arsenal.
Lørdag 6. august:
13:30 Fulham-Liverpool.
AFC Bournemouth-Aston Villa.
Leeds-Wolves.
Leicester-Brentford.
Newcastle-Nottingham Forest.
Spurs-Southampton.
18:30 Everton-Chelsea.
Søndag 7. august:
15:00: Manchester United-Brighton.
17:30: West Ham-Manchester City.
Lørdag 13. august:
Arsenal-Leicester.
Aston Villa-Everton.
Brentford-Man Utd.
Brighton-Newcastle.
Chelsea-Spurs.
Liverpool-Crystal Palace.
Man City-AFC Bournemouth.
Nottingham Forest-West Ham.
Southampton-Leeds.
Wolves-Fulham.
Lørdag 20. august:
AFC Bournemouth-Arsenal.
Crystal Palace-Aston Villa.
Everton-Nottingham Forest.
Fulham-Brentford.
Leeds-Chelsea.
Leicester-Southampton.
Man Utd-Liverpool.
Newcastle-Man City.
Spurs-Wolves.
West Ham-Brighton.
Lørdag 27. august:
Arsenal-Fulham.
Aston Villa-West Ham.
Brentford-Everton.
Brighton-Leeds.
Chelsea-Leicester.
Liverpool-AFC Bournemouth.
Man City-Crystal Palace.
Nottingham Forest-Spurs.
Southampton-Man Utd.
Wolves-Newcastle.
Tirsdag 30. august:
20:45: AFC Bournemouth-Wolves.
20:45: Arsenal-Aston Villa.
20:45: Fulham-Brighton.
20:45: Leeds- Everton.
20:45: Leicester-Man Utd.
20:45: West Ham-Spurs.
21:00: Crystal Palace-Brentford.
Onsdag 31. august:
20:45: Southampton-Chelsea.
21:00: Liverpool-Newcastle.
21:00: Man City-Nottingham Forest.
Lørdag 3. september:
Aston Villa-Man City.
Brentford-Leeds.
Brighton-Leicester.
Chelsea-West Ham.
Everton-Liverpool.
Man Utd-Arsenal.
Newcastle-Crystal Palace.
Nottingham Forest-AFC Bournemouth.
Spurs-Fulham.
Wolves-Southampton.
Lørdag 10. september:
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Arsenal v Everton
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Fulham v Chelsea
Leeds v Nottingham Forest
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Brentford
West Ham v Newcastle
Lørdag 17. september:
Aston Villa v Southampton
Brentford v Arsenal
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Liverpool
Everton v West Ham
Man Utd v Leeds
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Spurs v Leicester
Wolves v Man City
Lørdag 1. oktober:
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Arsenal v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle
Leeds v Aston Villa
Leicester v Nottingham Forest
Liverpool v Brighton
Man City v Man Utd
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Wolves
Lørdag 8. oktober:
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester
Arsenal v Liverpool
Brighton v Spurs
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Leeds
Everton v Man Utd
Man City v Southampton
Newcastle v Brentford
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
West Ham v Fulham
Lørdag 15. oktober:
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brentford v Brighton
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Leeds v Arsenal
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Newcastle
Southampton v West Ham
Spurs v Everton
Wolves v Nottingham Forest
Tirsdag 18. oktober:
20:45 AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
20:45 Arsenal v Man City
20:45 Brentford v Chelsea
20:45 Brighton v Nottingham Forest
20:45 Fulham v Aston Villa
20:45 Leicester v Leeds
21:00 Crystal Palace v Wolves
Lørdag 19. oktober:
20:45 Newcastle v Everton
21:00 Liverpool v West Ham
21:00 Man Utd v Spurs
Lørdag 22. oktober:
Aston Villa v Brentford
Chelsea v Man Utd
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Fulham
Man City v Brighton
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v Newcastle
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Leicester
Lørdag 29. oktober:
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Fulham v Everton
Leicester v Man City
Liverpool v Leeds
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Lørdag 5. november:
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Leicester
Leeds v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Southampton v Newcastle
Spurs v Liverpool
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Brighton
Lørdag 12. november:
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Brighton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Man Utd
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Brentford
Newcastle v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leeds
West Ham v Leicester
Wolves v Arsenal
Mandag 26. desember:
Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton
Lørdag 31. desember:
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Arsenal
Fulham v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Man Utd
Mandag 2. januar:
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Fulham
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Nottingham Forest
Lørdag 14. januar:
Aston Villa v Leeds
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v West Ham
Lørdag 21. januar:
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds v Brentford
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton
Lørdag 4. februar:
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool
Lørdag 11. februar:
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Spurs
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
West Ham v Chelsea
Lørdag 18. februar:
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Man Utd v Leicester
Newcastle v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Lørdag 25. februar:
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Wolves
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Brighton
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
Lørdag 4. mars:
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
Lørdag 11. mars:
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa
Lørdag 18. mars:
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
Lørdag 1. april:
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Lørdag 8. april:
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Lørdag 15. april:
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Lørdag 22. april:
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tirsdag 25. april:
20:45 Everton v Newcastle
20:45 Leeds v Leicester
20:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
20:45 Spurs v Man Utd
20:45 West Ham v Liverpool
20:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
21:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Onsdag 26. april:
20:45 Chelsea v Brentford
20:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
21:00 Man City v Arsenal
Lørdag 29. april:
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Lørdag 6. mai:
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Lørdag 13. mai:
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Lørdag 20. mai:
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Søndag 28. mai:
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
