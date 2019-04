Han lærte sine første kampsportgrep på biblioteket. Nå hylles den norske MMA-stjernen som en av verdens beste.

View this post on Instagram

I was seriously impressed with @jackthejokermma’s fight with @ronaldojacare last night. He came into the fight as an underdog against a man who in unquestionably one of the best 185lbs fighters on earth and earned a hard fought victory. He even almost caught the multiple time BJJ champion in his patented arm in guillotine. Submitting the very talented David Branch and then a month later beating Jacare is an amazing accomplishment. The already insanely packed middleweight division has a new star!